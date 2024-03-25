3 reasons why Sanju Samson can win the Orange Cap in IPL 2024

Rajasthan Royals (RR) beat Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 20 runs at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur in the fourth match of IPL 2024 on Sunday, March 24.

Batting first, the home team set up a massive total of 193/4 in their allotted 20 overs, thanks largely to skipper Sanju Samson's unbeaten 82.

In reply, LSG were restricted to a mere 173/6, with each of the RR bowlers contributing and helping their team pick up their first two points of the season.

Samson's was the knock that set the win up for RR, with him taking just 52 balls to score his runs, striking three boundaries and six sixes along the way.

As a result, he now holds the Orange Cap - the one awarded to the highest run-getter of the tournament.

In this listicle, we bring to you three reasons why Sanju Samson can retain the top position and win the Orange Cap in IPL 2024:

#1 He has a knack for playing big knocks

One of the biggest reasons why Samson can win the Orange Cap is because he has a knack for playing big knocks whenever he gets set.

His unbeaten 82 against Lucknow Super Giants just goes to prove our point that he is hell-bent upon doing so this season as well.

Samson has found the right combination of playing shots along the ground as well as hitting them in the air when the situation demands so of him.

He will be primed to be the Orange Cap winner this season if he manages to continue in the same vein of form and not throw his wicket away by playing loose strokes.

#2 He has a lot of experience

Expand Tweet

What works in Samson's favor is that he has a lot of experience under his belt by now and knows how to pace his innings well.

Samson has been a part of the IPL since 2013 and has a fair idea of how to compete at this level of the game.

His ability to take bowlers on when the situation demands him to do so is what keeps him in such a good headspace throughout his innings.

Apart from RR, Samson has also played for Delhi Capitals (then Delhi Daredevils) for a couple of seasons and knows the tricks and trades of this competition.

He has enough experience and expertise under his belt by now to utilize and work in his favor this season.

#3 His batting position is well-suited for him

Expand Tweet

Samson walked out to bat at number three for RR against LSG on Sunday and went on to play a rollicking knock of 82 not out off just 52 balls.

Batting at number three gives Samson ample time to set himself up before launching his assault on opposition bowlers.

This is the best position that one can ask to walk out to bat in the IPL as it gives the batter enough overs to use the fielding restrictions of the powerplay in his favor as well as some time to see the ball before trying to hit it indiscriminately.

One believes that if Samson continues to bat at number three for RR all season, he will give himself a good chance of aiming for the Orange Cap, as he will get the opportunity to face a lot of balls.