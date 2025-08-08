In what could be one of the most significant developments leading up to IPL 2026, Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Sanju Samson has reportedly expressed his desire to part ways with the franchise. According to a report by ESPNcricinfo, the 30-year-old informed RR management of his decision soon after the conclusion of IPL 2025.

Ad

The Royals endured a disappointing campaign in 2025, finishing ninth on the points table. Samson’s season was also disrupted by injuries; he struggled with a finger issue and later missed five matches due to a side strain. In total, he featured in just nine games, with Riyan Parag stepping in as stand-in captain during his absence.

Should the Royals decide to release their long-time skipper, they have two options: trade him to another franchise or release him into the player auction pool. As per IPL regulations, the final call rests with the franchise. A potential trade could involve a player swap or a full-cash deal.

Ad

Trending

The Royals have approximately two months to decide on Samson’s future, with the IPL 2026 retention deadline set for November.

Amid reports suggesting that the Kerala batter is keen to move on, we take a look at three compelling reasons why Sanju Samson should remain with the Royals ahead of the next IPL season.

3 reasons why Sanju Samson must not quit Rajasthan Royals ahead of IPL 2026

#1 Opportunity to build a lasting legacy and lead RR to their second title

Ad

Rajasthan Royals (RR) began their IPL journey in spectacular fashion, clinching the inaugural title in 2008 under the legendary leadership of the late Shane Warne. However, 17 seasons have passed since that historic win, and the franchise is still searching for a second championship.

Their most promising campaign since that triumph came in 2022, when they reached the final under Sanju Samson's leadership but were defeated by the Gujarat Titans. Appointed captain in 2021, Samson has since led RR in 67 matches, with a balanced record of 33 wins, 33 losses, and one no result.

Ad

Now, with the opportunity to build a lasting legacy, it is crucial for Sanju to stay with Rajasthan Royals and guide them to that elusive second title. Reports suggest that Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have expressed interest in the 30-year-old. However, if he were to make the move, he would not be leading the team, as Ruturaj Gaikwad is currently at the helm.

While Samson could still make headlines with his batting at another franchise, the opportunity to define himself as a captain and build a legacy may not come as easily elsewhere. Rajasthan Royals have given him the platform to grow, lead, and inspire, and leaving now could mean walking away from a story that is still unfolding.

Ad

#2 Loyalty to the franchise that believed in him first

Sanju Samson began his IPL journey in 2012 when he was signed by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), but he did not feature in any matches and was released ahead of the 2013 season.

He was subsequently picked up by Rajasthan Royals, where he made his debut in IPL 2013. Samson represented the Royals until 2015, before moving to Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) for the 2016 and 2017 seasons. He returned to the Royals in 2018 and has remained an integral part of the franchise since then.

Ad

Over the years, the wicketkeeper-batter has featured in 149 matches for the Royals, amassing 4,027 runs at an average of 31.71 and a strike rate of 141.25. His record includes 23 half-centuries and two centuries.

Having received consistent backing from the franchise since his early days, now could be the time for the Kerala batter to repay that faith by continuing his commitment to the Royals.

#3 Rajasthan Royals have built their core around Sanju Samson

Rajasthan Royals underwent a major overhaul ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction, highlighted by the return of Rahul Dravid as head coach.

Ad

The franchise retained six key players: Sanju Samson and Yashasvi Jaiswal, both at ₹18 crore each; Riyan Parag and Dhruv Jurel at ₹14 crore each; Shimron Hetmyer at ₹11 crore; and Sandeep Sharma at ₹4 crore.

In the process, the Royals made some bold calls, releasing several high-profile names, including Jos Buttler, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Yuzvendra Chahal.

The Royals retained Sanju as captain and added fresh names like Nitish Rana and Vaibhav Suryavanshi to bolster their batting lineup. Despite the changes, the team endured a disappointing campaign and ended the season in ninth place.

Ad

Still, the overall squad structure reflected a strategy built around Samson. From a contractual and legal standpoint, he remains tied to the franchise for the current IPL cycle, which runs through the end of the 2027 season.

Having earned the franchise's trust and seen the team built around his leadership, Sanju Samson should stay with the Royals and focus on guiding them back to their glory days.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dev Sharma Dev Sharma is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer.



His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.



Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.



When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep. Know More