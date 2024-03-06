3 reasons why Shahbaz Nadeem should have played more Tests for India

Former India and Jharkhand left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem surprised the cricketing arena by announcing his retirement from all forms of professional cricket in India on Tuesday, March 5.

The 34-year-old is one of the stalwarts in the Indian domestic setup, having taken 542 wickets at an average of 28.86, including 28 five-wicket hauls across 140 first-class matches. He even played in the Ranji Trophy 2024 for Jharkhand, where he took 23 scalps.

The major reason for Nadeem's decision came due to his intentions to play in different T20 leagues around the globe, including various legends competitions as well.

A pure team player, who toiled as hard as anyone in the domestic circuit, Nadeem was destined to play more cricket at the highest level. While he did feature across two Tests for India, Nadeem never got enough opportunities to showcase his skills at the international arena.

On that note, let us take a look at three reasons why Shahbaz Nadeem should've featured in more Test matches for India.

#3 Gained enough experience and maturity

Shahbaz Nadeem for Sunrisers Hyderabad during Press Conference

With years of experience and a deep understanding of the game, Shahbaz Nadeem brought a wealth of knowledge to the field. His extensive experience in domestic cricket, particularly in the longer format of the game, has contributed to his overall cricketing maturity.

Having played 140 first-class, 134 List-A, and 150 T20 matches, he has faced diverse match situations, honing his understanding of the game's nuances. In fact, Nadeem made his first-class debut 20 years back in 2004.

This experience would've brought with it a sense of composure and strategic thinking, qualities that are crucial in Test cricket where the format demands patience and adaptability.

#2 Successful outings in the limited opportunities he got

Shahbaz Nadeem during the Test vs South Africa in Ranchi

Shahbaz Nadeem's Test career for India was limited to just two matches. He made his debut against South Africa in Ranchi during the third and final match of the series in 2019.

Nadeem had an impressive debut. In the first innings, he bowled economically with a rate of 1.9 and picked up two wickets, second only to Umesh Yadav's three wickets. He continued his good form in the second innings, taking two more wickets and finishing the match with a memorable performance.

Unfortunately for the left-arm spinner, a nearly two-year wait followed before his next Test appearance. This came during the first Test against England in Chennai, in 2021. However, the match turned out to be a one-sided affair favoring the visitors. India lost by 227 runs, but Nadeem managed to take four wickets in the Test.

This appearance proved to be his last for India, as Axar Patel replaced him for the second Test. Patel had a phenomenal debut series, bagging a staggering 27 wickets across the three Tests.

While Axar undoubtedly bowled exceptionally well, it's worth noting that the pitches during those later games were significantly more spin-friendly compared to the first Test where Nadeem played.

#1 Consistent domestic performance

Shahbaz Nadeem after taking a fifer in the Ranji Trophy

Shahbaz Nadeem's consistent performances in first-class cricket, notably in the Ranji Trophy, reflect his reliability as a spinner. He has consistently taken wickets and maintained impressive bowling averages over multiple seasons, showcasing his skill and effectiveness in the longer format.

He played as many as 17 different Ranji Trophy seasons, where he managed to scalp more than 15 wickets across 13 different seasons. This solidifies his indefatigable character in the toughest format of the game.

Being one of the highest wicket-takers in Ranji Trophy history, Nadeem boasts an incredible record. He took 28 four-wicket hauls and as many fifers in first-class cricket, along with four List-A five-wicket hauls.

All in all, his consistent wicket-taking ability and impressive bowling records warranted a longer stint in Test cricket.

