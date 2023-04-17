3 reasons why Shimron Hetmyer is the best finisher in T20 cricket at present

Shimron Hetmyer was the star of the show as Rajasthan Royals came from behind to snatch an unlikely win over Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. On a pitch where the Rajasthan Royals were jolted early, captain Sanju Samson found an able ally in Shimron Hetmyer as the duo not only shifted the pressure back on the Titans, but forced them to veer away from their plans.

Hetmyer has been a great addition to Rajasthan Royals and he, along with Samson, has been the man in form. He has been in terrific form this IPL and once again showed how to maintain one's temperament and finish off games.

We take a look at three reasons why Shimron Hetmyer is currently the best finisher in T20 cricket:

#3 A complete batter

Hetmyer is a complete batter

Unlike the likes of Kieron Pollard and Andre Russell, Shimron Hetmyer is a more complete batter. He started his career for the West Indies in the top order and scored consistent runs. He has a more rounded game and is adept at handling pressure scenarios. There are no seemingly glaring glitches in his batting and these traits come to the fore when he gauges conditions during the final few overs.

The fact that he can pick and choose his moments and bowlers to attack and execute his plans without any fuss makes him one of the best finishers in the shortest format in the world currently.

#2 Wide range of strokes

Hetmyer has a wide range of strokes

Shimron Hetmyer loves the wild slog over deep mid-wicket. He also loves the slap down the ground, but then, he is also equally adept at accessing the off side as he generally stays towards the leg side of the ball.

These wide strokes make him an all-round package – a batter that is not a one-trick pony and hence, bowlers generally find it difficult bowling to him.

Royals were struggling to find any momentum in the chase against the Gujarat Titans when Sanju Samson decided to change the tide. He smashed three sixes off Rashid Khan. Hetmyer was not willing to take a step back as he smacked Alzarri Joseph for a four and a six and Rajasthan were back in the game.

#1 Solid temperament

Hetmyer has a solid temperament to go with his skills

Shimron Hetmyer is an excitable character – he seems to live every moment when out in the field. However, there is a sense of calm when he is trying to close out the innings. There is a lot of belief, and he follows his process. He picks his bowlers and commits to the cause. After his superb knock against the Gujarat Titans, he revealed how he practices to excel in these tight situations.

“It always helps to practise with the mindset that you're a couple of wickets down and you have to get say 100 runs probably in eight overs. You just try to program your mind that way, and so far it's working," he said after the match.

Rajasthan look a solid unit and the win over Gujarat Titans should give them a lot of confidence and momentum and Shimron Hetmyer will be in the middle of their surge towards the title.

