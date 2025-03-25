3 reasons why Shreyas Iyer could be PBKS' most important player in IPL 2025

The new-look Punjab Kings (PBKS) begin their campaign with a clash against the Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, March 25. It will also mark the reign of Shreyas Iyer as captain of the franchise after PBKS went all-out at the 2025 IPL mega auction to rope him in at ₹26.75 crore.

Iyer's bond with head coach Ricky Ponting will have a huge bearing on how PBKS buries the ghosts of their past, and clear hurdles. Being the most expensive signing at the auction coupled with his reputation, Iyer is undoubtedly the most important player for PBKS in IPL 2025. How he fares as a batter and leader will dictate how the franchise fares at the beginning of their new era.

On that note, let us take a look at three reasons why Shreyas Iyer could be PBKS' most important player in IPL 2025.

#1 Shreyas Iyer's leadership will have a huge say in the proceedings

PBKS might have lacked resources in some phases of their time in the IPL. However, in the times that they had optimal resources, the Kings did not have a captain who could utilize them in the right manner. In other words, the stars have never really completely aligned for them. The franchise have been craving for a 'proven' leader for so long, and Iyer, with a successful IPL title run under his belt, comes in as the perfect fit.

The entirety of PBKS are looking up to Shreyas Iyer and his reputation as a captain to put a strong foot forward. Every decision, whether it be big or small, right from team selection or bowling changes, will be traced back to him. He proved with his stints at DC and KKR that he is more than able to get the best out of what is given to him.

PBKS have had captains who were arguably inexperienced or new to the role in the previous cycle, and it showed. The franchise, in its current state, current afford a leader who is learning on the job at this level. However, with Iyer, there are no such concerns, as his captaincy record speaks for itself. In fact, his leadership could arguably be the missing and the most important part of the PBKS puzzle.

#2 Backone of the batting unit at No.3

Iyer's role with the bat, is as important as his job as captain. The right-handed batter was arguably overshadowed by a well-oiled KKR outfit last year, who ensured that he did not have a mammoth role to play with the bat. KKR's team combination also meant that he often came into bat at No.4, in the second half of the innings.

While he did a commendable job in his role, it is not his strongest suit. He is much more suited to batting higher up the order given his ability to settle in quickly and be proficient against both pace and spin. Considering how the PBKS team shape up, Iyer is highly likely to be the bonafide No.3 in the batting order.

With explosive batters all around him, Shreyas Iyer will have to ensure he keeps the scoreboard ticking from one end, rotate strikes, and play according to the conditions and situations. Every team needs a batter who can score big with impact, while others wreak havoc. For PBKS there is no better choice for that role than Iyer.

A blockbuster season from him, anywhere over 500 or 600 runs could make the side a huge threat, since the other batters can play with that much more freedom.

#3 Instills a winning mentality on and off the field

PBKS will be hoping to profit from Shreyas Iyer's purple patch. Of late, the impression of trophies chasing Iyer is more valid than the other way around. Iyer won the 2024 IPL, the 2024 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, and also the 2025 Champions Trophy, and he was hardly a sitting duck in these tournaments, instead playing a massive role in the outcome.

Winning so many competitions on the bounce makes a player a serial winner of sorts, and although it is a team sport, even a single player's winning mentality makes a huge difference. If the player in question is also the captain of the team, then it will inevitably rub off on the rest of the squad.

PBKS have lacked the conviction of a title-winning team based on their performances on the field, in being unable to capitalize on moments and losing grip from favorable situations. Furthermore, the numerous tussles with management and dressing room unrest do not help things off the field either. Iyer comes across as a candidate who is a solution to both problems.

His experience as a batter and captain will result in much-improved performance on the field, at least compared to the previous editions. As far as the off-field situation is concerned, only time will tell the answer, but there is nothing to suggest from Iyer's record that it might be an issue.

