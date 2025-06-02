3 reasons why Shreyas Iyer's 87* in PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 is the best knock of the season

Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper Shreyas Iyer played a stellar knock in the second qualifier against Mumbai Indians (MI) in the ongoing IPL 2025 season. The clash between the two sides took place on Sunday, June 1, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Batting first, Mumbai put up a solid total of 203/6 from their 20 overs. In the chase, skipper Shreyas Iyer led from the front with a magnificent unbeaten 87 off just 41 balls, hitting five boundaries and eight sixes at a strike-rate of 212.2 as PBKS chased the total in just 19 overs with five wickets to spare, sealing their spot in the final.

He has been in top form throughout the season and displayed the same when it mattered the most, stepping up in the big game. Shreyas has scored 603 runs from 16 matches at an average of 54.81 and a strike-rate of 175.80 with six half-centuries.

That said, here are three reasons why Shreyas Iyer's unbeaten 87 in the second qualifier against MI is the best knock of the season so far.

#3 Shreyas Iyer's impeccable shot-making under pressure

Shreyas Iyer's 87* was laced with some impeccable shots against top bowlers under pressure in a big run-chase with the stakes high. Shreyas dug out a yorker on the stumps from Jasprit Bumrah, opening the face of the bat and guiding it in the gap to third man for a boundary.

He squeezed out quality yorkers from both Bumrah and Trent Boult, through past short third and point with absolute finesse, making it look easy. Playing out yorkers and even scoring boundaries off them against top bowlers is never easy.

Those boundaries also proved to be crucial in the contest, putting the pressure back on the bowlers. Further, he hit eight sixes in his knock, all clean hits and none mishits, showing his ability to play the big shots when required.

#2 Paced the innings well and took responsibility

PBKS were under some pressure in a big chase when they lost both openers Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh, who have been in top form, inside the powerplay despite having gotten off to a solid start. Sheyas Iyer walked in at number four and timed his innings beautifully while also taking responsibility as skipper under pressure.

He took on the right bowlers at the right time, ensuring they were always in control of the required rate and never behind in the chase. Shreyas first picked Reece Topley and smashed him for three consecutive sixes in the 13th over, which gave Punjab a momentum shift.

He also scored boundaries off Bumrah and Boult in the middle. Shreyas then scored four sixes off the 19th over bowled by Ashwani Kumar to finish the game with an over to spare, remaining unbeaten and getting the job done.

#1 Delivering under pressure in a 200-plus chase against MI

Against a potent Mumbai Indians bowling line-up, chasing a 200-plus target under pressure with the stakes high and a spot in the final to play for, Shreyas Iyer delivered, keeping himself cool and composed throughout his knock.

Notably, MI had never lost an IPL game defending a target over 200 until the recently concluded Qualifier 2 contest against PBKS at the IPL 2025. While the pressure is high in a big chase, it was doubled up given the context of the clash.

Moreover, as skipper, Shreyas had to deliver and lead from the front, which he did brilliantly. His playing style also allowed others around him to play their natural game. Josh Inglis (38 off 21) and Nehal Wadhera (48 off 29) played key knocks and also built important partnerships with Shreyas.

