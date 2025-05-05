 3 reasons why SRH must drop Ishan Kishan from their playing 11 for IPL 2025 match vs DC 

Ad

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) could have the inevitable 'E' next to their name with a potential defeat against playoff-hunting Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. With almost all lost, SRH do have the license to experiment and freshen things up. The match is scheduled to be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Monday, May 5.

SRH, despite their poor run of results, have largely stuck with their obvious and trusted batting combination and order. A massive disparity in the first-choice options and the bench is the primary reason, but with the result not being a factor, SRH can afford to try out something different.

If calls of axing or resting are considered, then Ishan Kishan might be the first in the firing line. The left-handed batter has scored only 196 runs in 10 innings, with six single-digit outings.

On that note, let us take a look at three reasons why SRH must drop Ishan Kishan from their playing 11 for the IPL 2025 match against DC.

#1 SRH could do with a change in their batting unit

A lot was expected from the SRH batting unit after their displays in IPL 2024. After the mega auction, it came across as one of the strongest batting sides on paper, especially after Ishan Kishan was roped in to play the No.3 role.

But more than two-thirds of the way into the campaign, the top-order structure has not worked out, putting undue pressure on the middle order. At least Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma have some glimpses of their best self here and there during the campaign, but as far as Kishan is concerned, it has been rock bottom since his hundred on franchise debut.

SRH quite certainly did not bring in Kishan for an hour-long redemption arc, but still persisted with him despite a lack of runs. However, with SRH on the brink of elimination, alternative options can be explored.

With Klaasen seemingly fixed at No.4 now after the mid-season switch, SRH can try to promote Nitish Kumar Reddy at No.3, who could use a change in his fortunes as well. Although his fortunes are not different from Kishan, the all-rounder has looked in decent touch in recent matches.

Furthermore, with the likes of Aniket Verma and Abhinav Manohar capable of handling things in the lower middle-order, it gives SRH room to promote their local player.

If SRH desire a trusted top-order option, then they can opt for Atharva Taide, who is also left-handed like Kishan. The former PBKS batter has batted at No.3 in the IPL before as well, boasting an average of 36.40 and a strike rate of 146.77 in five outings.

Another left-field option is Kamindu Mendis, who has batted at No.3 in six T20Is, but not with a great deal of success. He has scored 100 runs in his six innings at an average of 16.67 and a strike rate of 107.53.

#2 Poor record against the DC bowling unit

As a No.3 batter playing against DC, one can expect to face either Mitchell Starc or Kuldeep Yadav, depending on the situation, or perhaps even both. Unfortunately for Ishan Kishan, although he has scored runs against the pair of strike bowlers, he has lost his wicket too many times against them.

Against Starc in all T20s, the wicket-keeper batter has faced only eight deliveries across three outings, but has been dismissed twice. One such instance came during the reverse fixture itself in Vizag earlier in the 2025 season. Similarly, he has a strike rate of 184 against Kuldeep Yadav, but has lost his wicket to him twice in four outings.

Even against Mukesh Kumar, he has faced only four deliveries, but has lost his wicket once. The depressing record against DC bowlers continues as Kishan has only scored at a strike rate of 100 against Dushmantha Chameera after facing 30 deliveries.

#3 Hampering momentum instead of generating or sustaining

The No.3 role, no longer associated with anchoring an innings, has proven to be essential for so many franchises this season. The likes of Devdutt Padikkal, Jos Buttler, and Shreyas Iyer, have played their part to perfection after the openers, and it is no surprise that their respective franchises are thriving in the points table.

The opening combination is always a gamble, no matter the conditions or the form, and it is up to the No.3 to set the tempo for the middle order by either taking the baton from the openers after a good start, or absorbing pressure for a little while. In Ishan Kishan's case, he has not been able to do either.

Losing the No.3 batter right after losing an opener is, at times, too much to handle for the middle order. Unfortunately, in SRH's case, their No.4 batter Nitish Kumar Reddy is also not in the best of form, ultimately leaving way too much for Heinrich Klaasen and Aniket Verma to do.

Ishan Kishan has played more than 20 deliveries only on two occasions this season, indicating that SRH have lost at least two of their top-order batters in quick succession.

In the 2024 season, SRH had a decent No.3 option in Rahul Tripathi, who could take over from Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma. Ishan Kishan was supposed to be an upgrade, but it has not panned out as envisioned.

