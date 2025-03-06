3 reasons why SRH signing Wiaan Mulder as Brydon Carse's replacement for IPL 2025 is the wrong move

South African all-rounder Wiaan Mulder has replaced Brydon Carse at the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. Carse was picked by SRH in the mega auction at his base price of ₹1 crore.

However, Carse was ruled out of England's 2025 Champions Trophy squad after their first game and his toe injury has now ruled him out of the upcoming IPL season as well.

SRH have signed Wiaan Mulder as his replacement for ₹75 lakh. Mulder was a part of the mega auction earlier but went unsold. The South African all-rounder has never played in the IPL and this will be his maiden season in the cash-rich league.

Carse's injury comes as a huge blow for SRH right ahead of the start of the season. While it remains to be seen if Wiaan Mulder can deliver, here are three reasons why SRH signing him for IPL 2025 as a replacement is the wrong move.

#3 Wiaan Mulder's recent T20 form has not been impressive

Wiaan Mulder was a part of South Africa's 2025 Champions Trophy squad. He picked up six wickets from three games at an average 18.16 and economy rate of 4.88. While he performed fairly well in the ICC one-day event, his recent T20 performance has not been promising.

In the SA20 2024/25, Mulder played 10 matches, scoring 145 runs. With the ball, he bowled in only five innings and managed to pick up a solitary wicket at a poor average of 87 and an economy rate of 9.32.

He has played 11 T20Is for South Africa and picked up eight wickets at an economy rate of 9.75 so far.

#2 Not a like-for-like replacement of Brydon Carse

While both Brydon Carse and Wiaan Mulder are all-rounders, it is important to understand that Mulder may perhaps not be a like-for-like replacement of Carse as far as SRH are concerned.

Mulder is more of a batting all-rounder with 2172 runs from 128 T20s with 12 fifties. With the ball, however, he has only 67 wickets in T20s. Further, he is more of a swing bowler than a 'hit the deck' bowler like Carse, which is more ideal considering the conditions SRH will be playing in.

Hyderabad are known for their batting and have enough fire-power. In such a scenario, a batting all-rounder like Mulder may not be an ideal replacement as they need more strength in the bowling department.

#1 Skipper Pat Cummins' injury concerns

Notably, SRH skipper Pat Cummins will be coming into the IPL 2025 season on the back of an injury setback, following which he missed Australia's tour to Sri Lanka and the 2025 Champions Trophy as well.

With Cummins coming off injury, Brydon Carse the bowler was a solid backup option or an ideal bowling partner for Cummins to take some pressure off him.

With Wiaan Mulder not in great form of late as far as the T20 format is concerned, SRH could have looked for a better support or backup for Pat Cummins. He may not be the best candidate for the team's combination and requirements this season.

