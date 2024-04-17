3 reasons why Sunil Narine should play the 2024 T20 World Cup

One of the finest all-rounders to come out of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Sunil Narine has been featuring for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) since the 2012 season.

Narine has the most IPL wickets (170) for KKR and has mustered over 1,300 runs in 168 appearances. In this season, he has been exceptional with his performances, especially his ball-striking abilities.

In his recent outing against the Rajasthan Royals (RR), Narine smashed 109 off 56 balls, including 13 fours and six maximums. Although he finished with figures of 2/30, Rovman Powell smoked him for two sixes and a four in an over, which ultimately shifted the momentum towards Rajasthan, before Jos Buttler sealed the game on the last ball.

Speaking to host broadcasters after the game, West Indies T20I skipper Powell praised Sunil Narine for his all-round brilliance. The RR all-rounder also added that he is trying to convince Narine to play in the T20 World Cup 2024, which will further bolster the West Indies squad.

"For my last 12 months I have been whispering in Sunil's ear, but he has blocked out everyone," Powell said. "I have asked his best friends Pollard, Bravo, and Pooran and hopefully, they will crack his code before they select the team."

When asked about his chances of playing the marquee event, Narine told host broadcasters after the first innings:

"It is what it is, let's see what the future holds."

On that note, let's take a look at why Sunil Narine holds importance for the West Indies in the T20 World Cup 2024.

#1 Experience in T20s

With over 500 appearances, Sunil Narine has been playing in the T20 format since 2011.

He has scalped 542 wickets at an efficient economy of 6.12 and amassed more than 4,000 runs at a strike rate of 148.18. The skillful spinner has been sensational in keeping the batters in check for the last few years while registering an economy of 5.57 in IPL 2022.

Narine knows a thing or two about performing in crunch moments. He has also been credible in holding his nerves and winning the games for his respective teams in the death overs.

#2 Sunil Narine has demonstrated all-round brilliance

The Caribbean all-rounder has stitched together record-breaking partnerships for KKR in the past with Chris Lynn and Gautam Gambhir. In particular, he along with Lynn put together 105 runs in six overs back in 2017.

In this season, he scored 85 off 39 to help KKR register their highest-ever IPL total of 272 against the Delhi Capitals. So far, he has amassed over 270 runs at a strike rate of 187.75.

On the bowling front, he has scalped seven wickets at an economy of 6.88. He certainly has kept his mystery alive, as the batters generally tend to avoid being aggressive against him.

#3 Camaraderie with fellow West Indies players

As cricket is a team game, players need to gel well with each other. Over the years, Sunil Narine has played a good amount of cricket with Jason Holder, Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, and Rovman Powell.

Moreover, Narine's KKR teammate, Andre Russell, is also likely to make it to the T20 World Cup squad, as he featured in the last bilateral T20I series for the West Indies.

With players knowing each other's strengths and weaknesses, it might turn out to be pivotal for the Caribbean team to have a deeper run in the big-ticket event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback