3 reasons why Trent Boult could be Mumbai Indians' most important player for IPL 2025

Veteran seamer Trent Boult is having a storied career as a freelance cricketer around the world. After bagging the Major League Cricket (MLC) and the International League T20 (ILT20) titles in recent times, the New Zealand bowler has added the SA20 title to his resume as well.

The MI Cape Town ended the Sunrisers Eastern Cape's dominance in the league by recording a comprehensive 76-run triumph to cap off a stellar campaign.

The thing to note is that he has not been a bystander in all these victorious campaigns. In fact, he has played a pivotal role in each title triumph. The left-arm pacer was named player of the match in the final for his spell of 2-9. He accounted for the dismissals of Jordan Hermann and Tristan Stubbs to help his team's cause.

Trending

On that note, let us take a look at three reasons why Trent Boult could be Mumbai Indians' most important player for IPL 2025.

#1 Boult is the missing piece of the puzzle

There is a reason why MI went all out for Trent Boult in the 2025 mega auction. He was their sole signing that breached the INR 10 crore mark. Apart from their shared history, it is Boult's experience and ability that urged the franchise to bring him back.

With MI's batting personnel all retained and the bowling spearhead locked in, they needed one more big name to round up the core. MI had big names like Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, and Jasprit Bumrah, but it did not prevent them from finishing last twice in three seasons.

There were other well-documented factors behind the slump, but from a tactical on-field point of view, MI lacked another experienced and effective figure in the bowling department at times. With his inclusion, MI looks a much more well-rounded unit, while his recent form comes across as an added bonus.

#2 MI needed a proven performer to complement Bumrah

In a way, Trent Boult is MI's replacement for the Trent Boult they lost out on three years ago in the previous mega auction. One of the pivotal reasons MI had a bleak cycle is the fact that their frontline bowlers lacked prowess and did not click with each other.

The Bumrah-Archer dream project crashed before taking off. While Bumrah did have an impact, he lacked support from the other end. MI tried a plethora of pacers in this phase while Hardik Pandya also took it upon himself to bowl with the new ball. But none of these measures came even close to replicating the effect Boult had with the new ball.

MI struggled for early breakthroughs consistently, and given the lack of options in the death, they had to use Bumrah's overs judiciously rather than go all-out with him. The partnership between Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult is a combination that has worked successfully in the past. The pair played a huge role in MI's successive title triumphs in 2019 and 2020.

Bumrah is already functioning at his best, but having Boult at the other end, will allow him to function more freely, and be even more potent. Oppositions might have no choice but to exercise caution, with pressure being applied from both ends, shaving off valuable deliveries in the powerplay.

#3 Assures MI of tempo at the start

Boult's new ball ability and match-ups with opposition top-order batters almost guarantee his side a headstart. In an era where wickets are worth their weight in gold, and the best possible measure to put pressure on the opponent, the veteran seamer's knack of delivering early breakthroughs is something MI have missed for a while.

The early burst in momentum could prove to be something from which MI can build on. The lack of wickets early on in recent seasons forced MI to often play catch-up, and they hardly ever dictated the proceedings with the ball. However, having Boult, particularly at the Wankhede, gives MI the opportunity to strike first, rather than waiting for the opposition to make a mistake.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news