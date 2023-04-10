3 reasons why Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler are the best opening partnership in IPL 2023

Every game that Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler perform together for the Rajasthan Royals (RR), makes their decision to retain both apart from captain Sanju Samson look like an absolute masterstroke.

Modern-day T20 cricket is all about making the most of the powerplay restrictions and RR have ensured that they have two of the most aggressive openers in the league. Some fans may even believe that they are the best opening partnership in the tournament because of the way they have brought success to the Royals.

On that note, let's take a look at three major reasons why the duo of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler could be the best opening partnership in IPL 2023:

#3 Aggressive right-hand-left-hand combination

The basics of the game have always been that if the opening pair is a combination of a left-hander and a right-hander, it becomes a touch more difficult for the bowlers to nail their line and length, especially with the new ball.

Rotation of strike often tends to make bowlers change their lengths too, and this disrupts their rhythm to a certain extent. On top of that, both Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler look to score quickly. This means that if a bowling team fails to strike early, they could concede a staggering amount of runs in the powerplay itself.

#2 Perfect mix of youth and experience

Ananya Chaudhary @ananya_71

Pure entertainment watching them play.

Yashasvi Jaiswal is a brilliant talent

#RRvDC Buttler and Jaiswal has to be the best opening combination this IPL in terms of both talent and intent. If it's there,hit itPure entertainment watching them play.Yashasvi Jaiswal is a brilliant talent Buttler and Jaiswal has to be the best opening combination this IPL in terms of both talent and intent. If it's there,hit it🔥Pure entertainment watching them play.Yashasvi Jaiswal is a brilliant talent🔥#RRvDC

Jos Buttler is, without a doubt, one of the best T20 batters in the world, and he has taken his game to the next level ever since he started opening. He has shown that he can play through different gears and according to different situations as well.

To this, Yashasvi Jaiswal brings the exuberance of youth and that touch of fearlessness that's needed in order to do some extra damage to the opposition, especially in the powerplay. The young southpaw will also certainly be getting some tips from the veteran, which will only help him get better.

#1 Ability to be the perfect foil for each other

There have been a number of partnerships between Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler where they have had to exchange roles. At times, it has been Buttler who has been in aggressive mode, while at other times, Jaiswal has taken the game to the opposition.

The duo already have five partnerships of a half-century or more, with the two highest stands of 98 runs and 85 runs coming in the ongoing IPL 2023 season. These are signs that as the tournament progresses, the duo of Jaiswal and Buttler will only get better.

With both RR batters in top form, these are ominous signs for the opposition teams as they cannot afford to let them off to a rollicking start. It looks like the investment the Rajasthan Royals have made in their opening slots is going to give them huge returns for quite some time.

Poll : 0 votes