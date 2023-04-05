3 records that can be broken in today's RR vs PBKS match 

Two teams who won their opening games in Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) will cross swords in Match 8 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The upcoming game will be played at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday, April 5.

Rajasthan, who reached the finals in 2022, began their campaign in dominating fashion, humbling Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by a big margin of 72 runs in Hyderabad. The trio of Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and skipper Samson all struck half-centuries while Yuzvendra Chahal spun a web with his spell of 4/17.

The Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by seven runs (via D/L Method) in Mohali. Captain Shikhar Dhawan and Bhanuka Rajapaksa scored 40 and 50 runs respectively, with Arshdeep Singh delivering a solid spell of 3/19.

It remains to be seen which of the teams between Rajasthan and Punjab keep their winning momentum going and makes it two in two tonight.

The upcoming clash will also offer both teams a chance to create or break a slew of records as well. On that note, let's take a look at the three possible records that could be broken in today's fixture between RR and PBKS.

#3 Jos Buttler could complete 9,500 T20 career runs

Jos Buttler's form will be a key to success for RR [IPLT20]

Jos Buttler started his IPL 2023 campaign on a similar note as he left IPL 2022. The swashbuckling opener scored 54 runs in just 22 balls, clobbering seven boundaries and three sixes in the process.

If Buttler manages to enjoy another good start and scores at least 39 more runs against Punjab, he will become only the second Englishman and the tenth batter overall to complete 9,500 runs in T20 cricket.

So far, the wicket-keeper batter has scored 9461 runs at an average of 34.5 across 329 T20 innings.

#2 Shikhar Dhawan could become only the second-ever cricketer to face 5,000 balls in IPL history

Shikhar Dhawan in action for Punjab Kings [IPLT20]

One of the most underrated IPL stars of all time, Shikhar Dhawan could create history on Wednesday. If the Punjab skipper goes on to face 29 deliveries against Rajasthan, the southpaw will become only the second player ever to face 5,000 balls in IPL history.

The only and first batter to achieve this feat is none other than Virat Kohli, who has faced 5,178 balls in his IPL career so far.

Having faced 4,971 balls, Dhawan has mustered 6,284 runs at an average of 35.1 in his IPL career.

#1 Yuzvendra Chahal could become the second leading wicket-taker in IPL history

Yuzvendra Chahal celebrating a wicket vs Sunrisers Hyderabad [IPLT20]

Another record could be broken on Wednesday if Yuzvendra Chahal becomes the second-highest wicket-taker in IPL history.

The wily leg-spinner started his campaign on a terrific note, claiming a four-wicket haul against Hyderabad. With those four scalps, Chahal took his IPL tally to 170 wickets and joined IPL legend Lasith Malinga (170 IPL wickets) on the list.

Another wicket against Punjab will see Chahal surpass Malinga and become the second-highest wicket-taker in IPL history. With 183 scalps in 158 innings, Dwayne Bravo leads the chart of the marquee league.

