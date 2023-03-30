3 records that Jos Buttler could break in the upcoming IPL 2023 

Rajasthan Royals' (RR) Jos Buttler had an impressive Indian Premier League (IPL) season last year where he dominated the opposition bowlers.

The English opener plummeted 863 runs in a single campaign across 17 matches and became only the third batter ever after Virat Kohli and David Warner to score over 800 IPL runs in one season.

Rajasthan will hope that Buttler recreates this form in the upcoming IPL 2023 as well and gels well with his batting partners in Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal and Sanju Samson.

IPL 2022 was certainly a record-breaking season for Buttler and some fresh records await him in the 2023 edition of the competition.

On that note, let's take a look at the top three records that Jos Buttler could break in the forthcoming IPL 2023.

#3 150 IPL sixes

Jos Buttler has hit over 400 T20 sixes [IPLT20]

Having been part of the marquee league since 2016, Buttler has smashed 135 sixes in 81 innings. This is the most for any English player in IPL history. Buttler is just 15 more maximums short of reaching 150 IPL sixes.

While he is expected to hit those 15 required sixes in the upcoming season. If he reaches that mark, Buttler will only become the seventh overseas player to do so.

#2 3000 IPL runs

Jos Buttler's form will be the key to success for RR [IPLT20]

Buttler's consistency with the bat is nothing less than phenomenal. The 32-year-old averages around 40 and has a strike rate of just below 150 across the 81 innings he has batted in the IPL.

In total, he has amassed 2,831 runs in his career so far. The destructive opener is just 169 runs shy of touching the 3000-run mark. If Buttler manages to reach the landmark in IPL 2023, he will become the third fastest player ever to complete 3000 IPL runs.

#1 Most IPL hundreds

Jos Buttler raising his bat after a century [IPLT20]

Jos Buttler didn't have a single IPL hundred until 2021. However, the next two seasons saw Buttler unleash his beast mode, where he hit a total of five IPL tons, four of which came in 2022.

ESPNcricinfo @ESPNcricinfo Four hundreds

Second-most runs ever in a season



JOS BUTTLER IS THE Four hundredsSecond-most runs ever in a seasonJOS BUTTLER IS THE #IPL2022 PLAYER OF THE TOURNAMENT 🔥 Four hundreds 🔥 Second-most runs ever in a season JOS BUTTLER IS THE #IPL2022 PLAYER OF THE TOURNAMENT 🌟 https://t.co/EWBkRY21N9

Former IPL player and legend Chris Gayle has six IPL tons, which is the most by any player in the history of the tournament.

This means Buttler needs a couple of more centuries to break Gayle's record. If the batter from Taunton has a really good season, he might break this record at the end of the 16th IPL season.

