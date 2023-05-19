3 records that Virat Kohli broke during his masterful century vs SRH in IPL 2023

Virat Kohli ended a four-year drought in IPL when he slammed a century against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the recently-concluded Match 65 of the ongoing IPL 2023.

In a superlative batting display, the senior Indian batter registered a score of 100 runs from just 63 balls and helped his team win the encounter by eight wickets.

After RCB put SRH to bat first in their last home game of the season in Hyderabad, the Orange Army piled up a great total of 186/5 in the first innings. Heinrich Klassen was the standout performer for SRH, hitting a terrific 51-ball 104. His knock was of pure quality given RCB's fine bowling attack.

In reply, RCB needed a strong start by their openers and that's what Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis delivered. In a crunch tie, the RCB duo took the game to SRH and added a phenomenal opening stand of 172 runs.

Kohli, in particular, stole the show with his authoritative batting and exhibited a superb display of surreal timing and class. He started his innings off with two back-to-back boundaries and never looked back.

After reaching his fifty in 35 balls, he shifted his gears to the next level when he clobbered Bhuvneshwar Kumar for four boundaries in the 15th over. Kohli reached his hundred by smashing a six in the 18th over before getting holed out on the very next ball.

By then, the match was already in the bag for RCB before Michael Bracewell hit the winning runs with four balls to spare.

Kohli shattered multiple records during his 100-run knock. Here is a compilation of the top three records broken by him in Hyderabad.

#3 Most centuries while chasing in IPL

Kohli's century in the second innings against SRH is his second IPL ton while chasing a total. His first second-innings IPL hundred came in Match 35 of IPL 2016 when he clobbered 108* runs off 58 against the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiants (RPS) in Bengaluru.

The RCB opener is the only player to hit two IPL centuries while chasing, with all of Devdutt Padikkal, Paul Valthaty, Virender Sehwag, Shikhar Dhawan, and Ambati Rayudu scoring one in their IPL careers.

#2 Most IPL centuries for one team

Virat Kohli has been synonymous with RCB. The modern-day master has been part of the franchise since its inception in 2008 and has been their lynchpin.

Kohli had an unprecedented IPL 2016 season when he smashed four centuries in total before hitting another one in IPL 2019. His recent ton against SRH is Kohli's sixth century for RCB, which is the most by any player for a single IPL franchise.

Previously, Chris Gayle also held the record as he smashed five centuries for RCB during his career.

#1 Indian with the most T20 centuries

With his marvelous IPL ton against the Orange Army, Virat Kohli also scripted another terrific record to his name.

The Indian legend, who has mastered white-ball cricket, has now taken his century tally in T20s to seven tons. This is the most by any Indian player in the shortest format of the game. Apart from Kohli's six tons in the IPL, he also clobbered a ton against Afghanistan during Asia Cup 2022.

With this, Kohli has surpassed both Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul, who have a total of six T20 centuries to their names thus far.

