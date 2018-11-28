IPL 2019 Auction: 3 released players Delhi Daredevils could buy to come back to winning ways

Sachin Arora FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 156 // 28 Nov 2018, 11:53 IST

One team which has baffled almost every fan in IPL is Delhi Daredevils. Even after chopping and changing their squad many times, Delhi Daredevils have failed to find winning ways. During the 2018 IPL season, they once again flattered to deceive. They got off to a good start but failed to carry on the momentum and ended up at the bottom of the table.

During the 2018 season, the Daredevils squad was heavy on youth and light on experience, which cost them dearly during the close games as they lost few games from winning positions. They would be looking to get that much-needed experience into the team for the 2019 season and for that they would be looking to lap up some experienced T20 players from the released player's list.

Let us take a look at 3 players they would be eying, for 2019 season:

#1 Aaron Finch

Finch will bring in the much-needed experience

Delhi Daredevils' top order comprises some of the most exciting young Indian players on the show. Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw, and Shreyas Iyer are talented individuals who are touted to have a bright future ahead of them.

Having said that, one thing that daredevils batting lacks is the experience. Aaron Finch who was released by Kings XI Punjab could be a great fit for Daredevils squad considering the kind of experience he brings in which could complement the youthful exuberance of other Daredevils batsmen.

Aaron Finch is a good power hitter as well who can score quick runs in crunch situations. Along with Shikhar Dhawan, Finch can fill the void of experience that Daredevils had in their batting during the last season.

#2 Jaydev Unadkat

Jaydev Unadkat had an average 2018 season for Rajasthan Royals but his release came as a surprise to many. Unadkat has a lot of variations up his sleeve and as a medium pacer, he bowls a good mix of slow deliveries, yorkers, and slow bouncers.

Daredevils have some out and out overseas fast bowlers like Kagiso Rabada, Chris Morris, and Trent Boult in their squad. These bowlers can do a wicket-taking job but containment is not their forte. Adding a medium pacer like Unadkat, who has the experience of bowling the right kind of mix for Indian conditions, to do a containment job can, turn out to be a masterstroke for the Daredevils.

#3 Akila Dananjaya

Akila Dananjaya can be a good pick for Daredevils

Daredevils have two good leg-spinners in Amit Mishra and Sandeep Lamichhane in their ranks. Leg spinners have the wicket-taking ability but they can be an expensive proposition at times.

During recent times, Akila Dananjaya has been one of the most improved bowlers in the international cricket arena. Due to his mystery element, he can take wickets and he can do a containment job as well, which is the kind of mix Daredevils should be looking for given their performance last year.