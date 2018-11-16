IPL 2019: 3 Released Players Who Are Most Likely To Be Bought By Another Franchise

Maxwell and Finch were 2 big names to be released

The franchises are getting ready for the 2019 edition of the IPL and each franchise has announced the list of retained players for the following season. Few of the big names who were released were Brendon Mccullum(RCB), Gautam Gambhir(DD), Glenn Maxwell(DD), Muztafizur Rahman(MI), Mitchell Starc(KKR), Aaron Finch(KXIP), D'Arcy Short(RR) and Yuvraj Singh(KXIP).

While few of these players have been dropped due to poor performances and age, few players have been released because they don't fit into the team and can play better for another franchise. Players who are in great form are most likely to be bought by another team.

Here are 3 such players:

#3 Jason Roy (Delhi Daredevils)

Jason Roy was released by the Delhi Daredevils after playing last season for them. Roy scored 179 runs in 8 matches for the team including one match-winning knock of 91 but didn't impress too much other than that. The presence of similar players in the squad like Colin Munro and the signing of Shikhar Dhawan meant that Roy had to make way and was shown the door.

This may mean joy for some other teams who are on the looking for an opening batsman. Roy has been in exceptional form this year both in ODIs and in T20Is. He has scored 279 runs in 8 innings in T20Is at an average of 36 and a phenomenal strike rate of 170.

His ODI stats are even impressive as the opener racked up 870 runs in 20 innings at an average of 43.5 and a great strike rate of 109, he could very well be on the radars of teams and will be a good value buy.

Possible Takers: Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore

