3 released players who could be a perfect fit at Sunrisers Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) had a topsy-turvy IPL 2020 season. After struggling in the first half of the tournament, they went on an incredible run, beating the top three teams in the league, to finish third in the table and make it to the IPL playoffs.

Overseas stars like David Warner and Kane Williamson were at their usual best, but the likes of T Natarajan and young Abdul Samad were a revelation in the previous campaign, as they helped the team punch above their weight.

3 released players who can strengthen the squad of Sunrisers Hyderabad

Having retained these and other crucial players, Sunrisers Hyderabad know that they still have a few areas where they can add backups to and. Let's have a look at the 3 released players who could make a difference if SRH snaps them up at the IPL 2021 auction.

#3 Pawan Negi

Pawan Negi

Pawan Negi has been a part of Royal Challengers Bangalore's squad since IPL 2018. However, the likes of Shahbaz Ahmed were preferred ahead of the all-rounder in the IPL 2020 season.

Having not given him any game time last year, RCB were quite clear that Negi was not going to be a part of their plans and subsequently released him ahead of the upcoming IPL season.

However, Negi is still a fine all-rounder and has the experience of having played 50 IPL games where he has picked up 34 wickets. He could be considered an upgrade over left-arm orthodox spinner Shahbaz Nadeem at Sunrisers Hyderabad as the latter doesn't have the ability to use the long handle.

Advertisement

@SunRisers

New Batting line-up for SRH

1]Warner[c]

2] Rashid/Shankar

3] Manish/Virat

4] Kane

5] Bairstow [wk]

6] Samad

7] Rashid/Shankar

8] Pawan Negi/K Gowtham [1-4cr][auction]

9] Bhuvi

10] Sandeep

11] Nattu — SRH ADVISER (@AdviserSrh) January 22, 2021

Sunrisers Hyderabad struggled for batting depth last year as most of their bowlers didn't have the ability to hit the long ball. So Negi could be an underrated but effective addition to their line-up ahead of the IPL 2021 season.

#2 Shivam Dube

Shivam Dube

Coming into the IPL 2020 season, a lot was expected of Shivam Dube as he had the experience of having played a few games for Team India under his belt. However, he had an underwhelming season, scoring just 129 runs from 11 games and picking up only 4 wickets.

He was released by RCB ahead of the upcoming season and is back in the auction pool. Sunrisers Hyderabad have lacked an all-rounder who could hit the ball a long way and also bowl a few overs.

Advertisement

Overseas quick, SRH might not play anyway so go with a guy like Behrendroff to have backup (cheap rate) in PP.



Shivam Dube should be a great pick for SRH, having a finisher like him with Samad and he can few overs. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) February 16, 2021

If SRH are successful in snapping up Dube, he could fit into that role and give Warner an extra bowling option too. The youngster could be a bargain buy for Sunrisers Hyderabad if they go for him at the IPL 2021 auction.

#1 Moeen Ali

Moeen Ali

Moeen Ali has been one of the best white-ball all-rounders England have produced and has been instrumental in their success of late. His explosive batting and handy off-spin is what made RCB snap him up at the IPL 2018 auction.

However, the 33-year-old did not get the consistent game time that his skills deserved.

Ali has scored 309 runs in 19 IPL games at a stunning strike-rate of 158.46. He has also picked up 10 wickets. Hence, a few eyebrows were raised when RCB let go of the England all-rounder, especially while having issues with their lower-order.

Another team that has similar problems is Sunrisers Hyderabad. Thus, Moeen Ali could fit perfectly into their scheme of things. His ability to finish an innings and be that off-spin bowling option that SRH lacks could be of immense help to Warner.

Advertisement

It will be interesting to see if Sunrisers Hyderabad go for the 33-year-old in the auction as he would be an underrated choice with other star all-rounders like Chris Morris and Glenn Maxwell in the mix.