3 SA20 league stars who are surprisingly not part of an IPL 2023 team

The SA20 league is currently on a break, with the second ODI between South Africa and England grabbing the headlines. The Indian Premier League (IPL) is still in the spotlight, though, given its lucrative nature and worldwide appeal.

Most of the SA20 league's best performers will be seen in action during IPL 2023. The likes of Faf du Plessis, Aiden Markram, Jos Buttler and Anrich Nortje will have important roles to play for their respective franchises when the upcoming IPL season commences.

At the same time, certain big names who aren't part of IPL 2023 rosters have impressed. Here are three SA20 league stars who are surprisingly not part of an IPL 2023 team.

#3 Wayne Parnell

Pakistan v South Africa - ICC Men's T20 World Cup

With nine wickets from seven matches at an economy rate of 8.43, Wayne Parnell is the seventh-highest wicket-taker in the SA20 league. He has led the Pretoria Capitals to the top of the points table and has occasionally chipped in with the bat as well.

Parnell went unsold at the IPL 2023 auction at his base price of ₹75 lakh. While that wasn't unexpected, he definitely fits the profile of player franchises generally look for.

As a left-armer who can swing the new ball and bowl at the death, the South African is a valuable addition to any T20 side. Parnell can contribute with the bat and has a wealth of experience as well. He has 47 wickets at an economy rate of 7.81 and 410 runs with a highest score of 80* in T20s since the start of 2021.

#2 Leus du Plooy

London Spirit Men v Welsh Fire Men - The Hundred

Leus du Plooy was a relative unknown ahead of the ongoing SA20 season, but he came with a burgeoning reputation and had turned out in The Hundred as well. However, the left-hander strangely wasn't even part of the IPL 2023 auction list.

As a player who can accelerate in the middle overs against both spin and pace, Du Plooy has been excellent in the SA20 league since making the Joburg Super Kings' playing XI. He has scored 163 runs from five matches at an average of 81.5 and a strike rate of 134.71, bringing out a wide range of eye-catching strokes.

It might not be long before Du Plooy gets not only an IPL 2023 contract but also opportunities in franchise leagues around the world.

#1 Gerald Coetzee

Australia A v South Africa - Tour Match: Day 4

Gerald Coetzee replaced Liam Livingstone at the Rajasthan Royals during IPL 2021, and that's the only time he has been involved in the league. The express pacer isn't part of an IPL 2023 roster despite being one of the brightest young fast-bowling talents in the world right now.

In five SA20 league matches, Coetzee has recorded 11 wickets at an economy rate of 7.5 for the Joburg Super Kings. The 22-year-old is known for his pace and aggression, and is slowly developing into a reliable all-phase bowler.

We could see Coetzee become a household name over the next few years, with several IPL franchises bound to have their eye on him.

