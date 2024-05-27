3 similarities between KKR's title wins in IPL 2012 and 2024

An inside edge of an attempted paddle sweep was how KKR scored their winning runs in the IPL 2024 finals, but that one shot didn't reflect the high quality of cricket they maintained throughout the season. They absolutely decimated the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Final, winning with close to 10 overs to spare.

Mitchell Starc bowled arguably the best ball of the season to castle Abhishek Sharma in the first over of SRH's innings, but not even the staunchest of KKR fans would've expected their team to make winning the Final look as easy as they did.

A blitzkrieg of a half-century from Venkatesh Iyer meant an early finish, allowing the Knight Riders to fully soak in the victory, the surroundings, and the celebration, in what was truly a joyous night for them, before the presentation ceremony eventually came about.

This was KKR's third IPL title - coming a decade after they won their last, in 2014, with the first coming in 2012. Incidentally, there are quite a few similarities between KKR's first IPL win in 2012 and their most recent one in 2024. Let's look at the three most prominent ones.

#3 KKR reached 20 points on the points table in both seasons

The Kolkata Knight Riders recorded their best-ever finish in the IPL this season, finishing first after the group stage for the first time, with nine wins and two No Results taking their points tally to 20 for the season.

This was incidentally their second time touching the 20-point mark in the IPL, with the first coming in IPL 2012. IPL 2012 featured nine teams, with each of them playing the other twice, leading to each side playing 16 games in the group stage, with KKR winning 10 and having one No Result to finish with 21 points.

However, they didn't top the table in IPL 2012, with the Delhi Daredevils edging them out by one point. However, a second-place finish didn't deter a determined KKR as they won comfortably in Qualifier 1 before staving off CSK to lift the IPL trophy for the first time.

Suffice it to say there was plenty of that dominance on view throughout their IPL 2024 campaign.

#2 A stellar season for Sunil Narine

Sunil Narine's batting was one of the main reasons for KKR's IPL 2024 triumph. (Image courtesy: iplt20.com)

Sunil Narine made history on Sunday night, becoming the first player to win the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award thrice in IPL history. The Caribbean all-rounder opened the batting once again upon mentor Gautam Gambhir's insistence, with the move paying huge dividends as he and Phil Salt created an indomitable opening partnership that struck fear in most opposition bowling attacks.

Narine finished with 488 runs in 15 matches, averaging 34.85, and scoring at a strike rate of 180.74. He also had a great season with the ball, picking up 17 wickets at a miserly economy rate of 6.69, once again proving to be their strike bowler.

It was upon Gambhir's insistence that KKR bought and unearthed Sunil Narine's immense talents on the world stage in IPL 2012, where he reveled in his debut season. Narine picked up 24 wickets to spearhead KKR's title charge at an unbelievable economy rate of just 5.47.

He picked up his first MVP award that year and played a crucial role in KKR's title win just like he did now.

#1 Crowned champions at Chepauk

Most teams in the IPL dread playing at the MA Chidambaram Stadium at Chepauk, Chennai, but not the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). CSK's fortress hasn't been breached by many, but KKR has found plenty of joy at the venue, with them winning two IPL finals there.

Despite finishing ahead of CSK in IPL 2012, facing them at their home ground in the Final wasn't going to be easy, and despite the dew, chasing 191 at Chennai was always a tough ask. However, led by an inspired Manvinder Bisla who was ably supported by Jacques Kallis, KKR cruised to a five-wicket win to be crowned IPL champions for the first time.

In contrast, their win against SRH last night was a much tamer affair with pretty much everything except the toss going their way. However, they certainly made IPL history, winning consecutive Final appearances at Chepauk, a ground they won't mind playing at in the future as well.

