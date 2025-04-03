3 SRH players in IPL 2025 who were earlier in KKR ft. Pat Cummins

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will host SunRisers Hyderabad in the 15th match of the ongoing 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) on Thursday, March 3. The game will be played at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

The hosts, also the defending champions of the tournament, are placed last in the points table with just one win and two losses from three matches. SRH too have experienced a similar fate so far, but are placed eighth courtesy of a better NRR.

With both teams set to face each other in a hunt for their second win of the season, here’s looking at three SRH players who were once part of KKR in previous editions of the IPL.

#3 Jaydev Unadkat

Jaydev Unadkat has represented the most franchises (eight) among Indian players in IPL history. While he’s still waiting to get a chance to play for SRH this season, he has had history with KKR, having played for them for three seasons.

The Saurashtra cricketer played for the Kolkata-based franchise from 2010 to 2012, being a part of the team’s winning campaign in his final year with them. He played 11 matches for KKR over three years and picked up 10 wickets.

#2 Mohammed Shami

India’s ace pacer Mohammed Shami represented KKR for one season, in IPL 2013. He earned his IPL contract with KKR in 2011 but made his debut only in 2013, picking up just one wicket in the three matches he played.

Shami was roped in by SRH at the IPL 2025 mega auction for INR 10 crore, but he has managed to pick just two wickets in three games this season with a high economy of 11.22. He’ll be raring to go against KKR, aiming to add to his tally.

SRH skipper Pat Cummins was first roped in by KKR in 2014 and made his debut for the franchise that year. He represented the side till 2015 before moving bases. However, the then-two-time champions added him back to the squad in 2020, acquiring his services for a whopping INR 15.50 crore.

He found himself under the hammer at the IPL 2024 auction and was roped in by SRH for a massive INR 20.50 crore. He made headlines in his first season with the franchise, leading them to the final. SRH faced KKR in IPL 2024 final, but Cummins’ side faced a defeat as Shreyas Iyer and Co. lifted the silverware.

