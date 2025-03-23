3 SRH players in IPL 2025 who were earlier in RR ft. Heinrich Klaasen 

The 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) got underway on Saturday, March 22, at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) were thrashed by the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Ad

Since its inception in 2008, the tournament has become bigger and bigger in terms of quality and fan following, and with the way the opening ceremony and the match went on the opening day, it will only get bigger in the 18th season.

From eight teams, we now have 10 which makes the competition even more difficult. There will be a plethora of superstars in action all through the tournament and the level of cricket is expected to be better than ever.

Ad

Trending

The SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), who were the runners-up of the previous edition, will kick off their campaign against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Sunday, March 23, in the afternoon clash starting at 3:30 PM IST.

A few SunRisers Hyderabad players have played for the Rajasthan Royals in the previous editions. As we approach the second match of the tournament, let us have a look at three SRH players who were earlier in Rajasthan Royals:

Ad

Unadkat will ply his trade for SRH in 2025. Source: Getty

The left-arm medium pacer Jaydev Unadkat was snapped up by the inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals ahead of the 2018 IPL season for a whopping sum of Rs 11.5 crore and continued to play for the franchise till the 2021 season.

Ad

He couldn't quite make a significant impact in the four seasons he was part of the RR squad. While he picked 11 and 10 wickets in 2018 and 2019, respectively, his dip in performance made him sit out for the majority of the matches in the next two seasons.

He was eventually bought by the Mumbai Indians ahead of the 2022 season but couldn't quite make his opportunity count. The veteran bowler will ply his trade for the SunRisers Hyderabad in the 2025 season, hoping to revive his IPL career.

Ad

Zampa was part of the RR squad in 2023. Source: Getty

One of the finest white ball spinners in world cricket, Adam Zampa will turn up for the SunRisers Hyderabad in the 18th season of the IPL. However, he was once part of the Rajasthan Royals. He was bought by RR ahead of the 2023 season and was retained by the franchise ahead of the next season.

Ad

However, he opted out citing personal reasons in the previous season and was bought by the SunRisers Hyderabad ahead of the 2025 season for a price of Rs 2.4 crore. The leggie has been in and out of the IPL sides.

However, he has bowled some stunning spells, including the third-best IPL figures of 6/19 while plying his trade for the Rising Pune Super Giants in 2016. Zampa if given an opportunity will look to make a significant impact in the 18th season of the tournament.

Ad

One of the finest ball strikers in world cricket currently, Heinrich Klaasen was the most expensive retention in IPL history. He was retained for a staggering amount of Rs 23 crore, surpassing Virat Kohli’s record who was earlier retained by RCB for Rs 17 crore.

Given Klaasen’s class and ability to dismantle any bowling attack on his day, it was a sensible move from SRH, as he will be a regular starter for the SunRisers. Not many would know that Klaasen played for the Rajasthan Royals in the 2018 season, replacing Steve Smith, who was banned for a ball-tampering scandal.

He scored just 57 runs in four matches for the Royals and was released ahead of the next season. Klaasen has now become one of the most integral members of the SRH squad and scored 448 and 479 runs respectively in the last two seasons. He will be the main man in the middle order for the runners-up of the previous season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback