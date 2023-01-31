3 SRH youngsters who can have a breakout season in IPL 2023

After a couple of disappointing seasons, SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) set out to bolster their squad at the IPL 2023 auction in Kochi last month. At the end of the whole event, one reckoned they came out of it a happy and successful bunch with a number of massive additions to the side.

Not only did they bolster their middle order with the big acquisitions of Harry Brook and Heinrich Klaasen, but they also strengthened their Indian core by adding Mayank Agarwal to their fold. With their Indian pace stocks looking solid as ever, they went for a couple of overseas spinners in Akeal Hosein and Adil Rashid.

Overall, a quick glance at the SRH outfit suggests that they boast a strong side for IPL 2023. The good days might just return soon for the 2016 champions, who have the perfect mix of youth and experience within their ranks.

Speaking of youth, it is always the performance of the young Indian players who act as a differentiator between teams in the league. On that note, let's look at three SRH youngsters who could enjoy a breakout IPL 2023 campaign.

#1 Kartik Tyagi

Such is the embarrassment of riches as far as SRH's Indian fast-bowlers go that Kartik Tyagi may not break into their starting XI on a regular basis in IPL 2023. The lanky seamer from Uttar Pradesh has been ravaged by injuries over time, but bustles in with wheels and possesses a potent yorker.

There is a critical factor to consider ahead of the new season - the Impact Player rule. With Bhuvneshwar Kumar not quite the death bowler he once was and T Natarajan also prone to injury, this rule could see Tyagi get a regular run in IPL 2023.

Even if he is called upon to fire his yorkers at the death, it opens up a massive window of opportunity to pick up wickets in a phase where batters tend to take disproportionate risks. A strong display in the death overs could just catapult him towards the Indian team as well thereafter.

#2 Vivrant Sharma

SRH and its history of tapping into talents from Jammu and Kashmir are well-documented. The latest to join this list is all-rounder Vivrant Sharma, for whom they spent ₹ 2.6 crore at the IPL 2023 auction.

A hard-hitting left-handed batter who bowls leg spin, Vivrant brings a package that very few teams can boast of. It is quite an enviable prospect, to say the least, and the buzz around the 23-year-old all-rounder is palpable.

Vivrant presents another strong case as an impact player for the SunRisers. A frontline batter who bats left-handed and bowls useful overs is just the kind of prospect that Indian cricket needs at this point, and a breakout season could just put him in the limelight for the selectors.

#3 Abdul Samad

Abdul Samad's effortless six-hitting ability came to the fore in his debut IPL season with SRH in 2020. Having showcased the same against world-class fast-bowlers in the league and already carrying a reputation for being a spin-hitter, it seemed as though India had a superlative talent to tap into.

Over time, however, his usage (or lack thereof) by the SRH think-tank has displayed a lack of clarity. Samad's role as a finisher warrants greater backing than the mere two outings he was given in IPL 2022.

The SunRisers have shown faith in him in the form of his retention ahead of IPL 2023. He could have a big role to play lower down the order and this year could well be the one where he comes of age and puts his hand up for greater challenges ahead.

Which of these SRH youngsters are you most looking forward to watching in IPL 2023? Have your say in the comments section!

