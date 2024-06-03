3 Sri Lanka players who could define their T20 World Cup 2024 campaign ft. Matheesha Pathirana

Sri Lanka will take on South Africa in a Group D encounter of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup at the Nassau County International Stadium in New York on Monday, June 3. The Lankans, who have long been considered one of the most underrated teams in this format of the game, will seek to prove to the world what they are capable of and what they can achieve.

They have been paired alongside South Africa, Bangladesh, the Netherlands, and Nepal in what can possibly be the 'group of death' of this World Cup.

Sri Lanka, however, have a lot of players who can step up and take responsibility for their nation whenever the going gets tough. In this listicle, we bring to you three such players who could define their T20 World Cup campaign:

#1 Pathum Nissanka

Pathum Nissanka batting for Sri Lanka.

Opener Pathum Nissanka, who was a surprise selection for the Lankans in the T20 World Cup, is also the only specialist batter in the side. The right-hander, who can also bat at No.3, has an abysmal strike rate of 116 in the 48 T20Is and will have to prove a lot of critics wrong back home.

Nissanka's average is also just 27 in this format of the game although he does come into the tournament on the back of two solid knocks (41 and 34) against SLC Reds and SLC Greens at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

If given the opportunity to open the innings by the team management, Nissanka has to lay down the law for the rest of the batters in the side to follow and get his team off to a good start.

#2 Matheesha Pathirana

Fresh on the back of a decent IPL campaign with the Chennai Super Kings, Matheesha Pathirana will try to make sure that he carries his form into the T20 World Cup.

The slingy pacer is known to be vital in the death for the Lankans and will want to do well whenever he is given the opportunity by his captain Wanindu Hasaranga.

He was among the wickets for CSK in the IPL this season. Chennai skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad trusted him a lot, and Sri Lanka will bank heavily upon him with the new ball and later in the slog overs.

#3 Dunith Wellalage

Young Dunith Wellalage.

Young left-arm spinner Dunith Wellalage, who has promised much with his performances for the national team so far, has a brilliant platform to showcase his skills to the world.

Known for his accuracy in line and control of length throughout his regular quota of four overs, Wellalage will be keen on proving his skipper Hasaranga right whenever the ball is thrown his way.

The 21-year-old is also a handy lower-order batter and played his part for his team in the Asia Cup played ahead of the ODI World Cup last year.

