3 Tamil Nadu superstars CSK seem to have missed out on in the IPL

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have a rich history in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL), and a part of that can be attributed to their focus on players from their home state.

Murali Vijay is one of the greatest batters to have donned the yellow, while Subramaniam Badrinath isn't far behind when it comes to legacy at the franchise. In the bowling department, the likes of Ravichandran Ashwin and L Balaji endured productive stints with the Super Kings.

In recent times, though, CSK haven't had much local talent on their roster. They experimented with N Jagadeesan, R Sai Kishore and C Hari Nishaanth, but the trio are no longer part of the side. In fact, in IPL 2023, the eventual champions didn't have a single player from Tamil Nadu on their roster while other franchises did.

Here are three Tamil Nadu superstars CSK seem to have missed out on in the IPL.

#3 Shahrukh Khan

Shahrukh Khan currently plays for the Punjab Kings (PBKS) on a lucrative contract that almost touches double digits in ₹ crore and clearly has the backing of the team management. However, the big-hitting batter would've been a right old fit at CSK.

Chennai had the losing bid for Shahrukh at the IPL 2022 auction and were interested in him right from the outset. The batter himself expressed an interest in donning the yellow but it wasn't to be.

You could argue that CSK should've bid for him before the 2022 cycle, when it was already clear that he had immense power and ability.

A player like Shahrukh would've added great value to the Super Kings, who could always use a finisher or two to take over from the likes of MS Dhoni. His part-time off-spin could have also come in handy at Chepauk.

#2 B Sai Sudharsan

B Sai Sudharsan [right] is one of the brightest batting talents in the country

How did CSK manage to miss out on this young batter?

Right from when he made his debut for Tamil Nadu's senior team, or even before that for that matter, B Sai Sudharsan was a name to watch out for. He came through the Junior Super Kings ranks and established himself as a prolific run-scorer who was constantly improving his game.

However, after some failed experiments with Hari Nishaanth and N Jagadeesan, CSK seemed reluctant to place their faith in a batter who hadn't yet developed his power game enough at the time. Sai Sudharsan joined the Gujarat Titans (GT) at his base price at the IPL 2022 auction and has now become one of their franchise players.

Adept against both pace and spin, he would've been a perfect fit at his home franchise. CSK will likely be left to rue their miss for a long time.

#1 Varun Chakaravarthy

Varun Chakaravarthy broke through in the IPL under Dinesh Karthik at KKR

Just the thought of Varun Chakaravarthy playing half his games in an IPL season at Chepauk is enticing. The Eden Gardens wicket seems to have become a turning track once again, as evidenced by his 20 wickets in the 2023 season, but his state home ground would play into his hands perfectly.

Chakaravarthy has reinvented himself as a bowler after a brief period of inconsistency and offers a unique skillset that no one else in the country can rival. Under a captain like MS Dhoni, the spinner would've flourished.

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will obviously be glad that CSK didn't intervene and snap up their local lad.

