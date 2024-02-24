3 teams with most appearances in IPL season openers ft. KKR

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has unveiled the much-awaited schedule for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. The BCCI released the schedule for the first 21 matches of the tournament, with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) squaring off at Chepauk in the opening encounter on March 22.

The roster for the remaining matches will be announced once the dates for the general elections are finalized.

Not only fans, but every cricket lover is waiting for its 17th season, as the tournament promises to be bigger and better than ever.

The excitement is not only about the tournament and its eventual winner but also about watching the legendary MS Dhoni play probably his last season in the tournament. Watching him play in the opening game would incite nostalgia once again.

With that being said, let's look at three teams that have featured in the most number of opening matches in the IPL across the years.

#3 Kolkata Knight Riders (7 times)

Kolkata Knight Riders were one of the teams that played the inaugural opening match of the IPL in 2008 and have so far featured in seven opening games to their credit. Besides 2008, the two-time champion played the tournament’s openers in 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2015, and 2022.

#2 Mumbai Indians (8 times)

One of the most successful teams in the tournament with five titles to their name, the Mumbai Indians find themselves second on the list with eight appearances in the tournament opener. The Mumbai-based franchise played the first games of 2009, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2018, 2020, and 2021 seasons.

With a leadership change this time and the inclusion of some talented youngsters like Gerald Coetzee, MI under Hardik Pandya would like to add another silverware to their trophy cabinet.

#1 Chennai Super Kings (9 times)

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings, under MS Dhoni, would be itching to give a perfect farewell (most likely) to their charismatic captain.

CSK has played the tournament’s opener nine times in 2009, 2011, 2012, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2022, and 2023, respectively, and will also play in 2024.

With Dhoni playing against RCB in the season opener, it might also be the last time Virat Kohli and Dhoni will feature together in the tournament at Chepauk in a game.

