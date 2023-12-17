3 teams that can target Phil Salt in IPL 2024 auction ft KKR

Phil Salt has had an incredible start to his T20I career. In 18 T20I innings, the aggressive top-order batsman averages 30.12 and has an astounding strike rate of 157.52 with one century and two half centuries.

He made his debut in the previous edition of the IPL and featured in nine matches. He was impressive in IPL 2023 and scored 218 runs at a strike rate of 163.91. Salt has been released by his former franchise Delhi Capitals ahead of the IPL 2024 auction.

Salt provided a timely reminder of his abilities to all IPL franchises by scoring a brilliant unbeaten century against the West Indies in a T20I yesterday (16 December). He has a base price of Rs. 1.50 crore going into the IPL 2024 auction.

Here is a look at three teams that could target Salt in the auction that will take place on 19 December.

#1 Kolkata Knight Riders ("KKR")

Salt could be picked by KKR in the upcoming auction

KKR have released a few top-order batsmen, viz. Litton Das, Johnson Charles, and Mandeep Singh, ahead of the IPL 2024 auction. Salt could be someone they target in the auction. The likes of Das and Charles provided wicket-keeping options to KKR apart from their batting skills.

Salt occasionally keeps wickets and provides an extra dimension to KKR in the unlikely event of injury or loss of form of Rahmanullah Gurbaz.

Jason Roy has been in indifferent form in the shortest format recently. Venkatesh Iyer has failed to be consistent at the top of the order. Salt could be the solution for the top-order woes for KKR.

The Shikhar Dhawan-led franchise has let go of two top-order overseas players ahead of the IPL 2024 auction. The likes of Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Matthew Short were the said casualties.

Salt could be the perfect addition to the Punjab Kings line-up and a top three comprising the skipper Dhawan, Salt and Jonny Bairstow could be an intimidating one.

Punjab Kings have failed to win a single IPL title to date and have been missing an aggressive batman at the top of the order who can change the course of a game during the power play overs. Salt fits the bill perfectly and could be a welcome addition to the squad.

#3 Rajasthan Royals (RR)

RR is another team that could bid for Salt in the IPL 2024 auction. Jos Buttler is an integral part of the RR team and could have his countryman open the batting for RR in IPL 2024.

Salt and Buttler have batted with success for England in T20Is and destroyed many bowling line-ups, especially in the power-play overs.

RR have released Joe Root ahead of the auction and could be on the search for a top-order overseas batsman.

