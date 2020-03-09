3 teams most likely to finish bottom in IPL 2020

RCB is known to underperform over the years

Just 20 days are left before the start of the world's most popular T20 league and teams are hoping to better their previous performances. Alike every year, many teams were highly active in the auction roping in some big stars for big bucks.

While teams like Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings went through the auction with a calm, calculated approach, there were teams like Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) who roped in some big names for huge sums of money. KKR broke the previous record for most expensive foreign signing when they bid INR 15.5 crores for Aussie pacer Pat Cummins.

Preity Zinta co-owned KXIP acquired the services of their former star Glenn Maxwell for INR 10.75 crores and they also went big for Sheldon Cotrell who was signed for INR 8.5 crores. The aftermath of the auction has left some team looking very strong to lift this year's IPL trophy while some team looks rather weak.

With that in mind, let's have a look at the three teams that are most likely to finish bottom in this year's IPL.

#3 Kolkata Knight Riders

Bench strength is weak for Kolkata Knight Riders

Despite being one of the most active franchises in the auction this term, Kolkata Knight Riders look one of the most out of depth teams on paper. The team has a marvelous batting line-up including the likes of Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik, Nitish Rana, and Shubman Gill, but their season could turn into an absolute nightmare if one or two of these players get injured.

Kolkata's first-team looks more than capable of beating any franchise but their bench is one of the weakest. Letting go Chris Lynn could come back to haunt them. Adding more to their worries is the fact that just like last year, the team could very well be dependent on Andre Russell if two or three of their batsmen fail to pick up their form.

