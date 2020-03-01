3 teams that are most likely to win IPL 2020

2019 IPL Final - Mumbai v Chennai

The biggest T20 cricket league in the world, the Indian Premier League (IPL) is commencing its 13th season on March 29. Only about a month is left until this year's IPL starts and fans all over the world are buzzing with excitement. The players will be excited as well as they look to gain momentum for the upcoming T20 World Cup which is going to be held in Australia later in the year.

The teams have strengthened themselves for the upcoming tournament during the auctions. While some big names went for huge money, like Pat Cummins to KKR for INR 15.50 crores, Glenn Maxwell to KXIP for INR 10.5 crores, others were bought for their base price as Delhi roped in Chris Woakes for just INR 1.5 crores.

Teams like Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians acted very judiciously and only pounced on the right opportunities during this year's auction. However, alike previous seasons, some teams look a bit stronger than others this year as well. With that in mind, let's have a look at the three teams most likely to win this year's tournament.

#3 Kings XI Punjab

Kings XI were one of the heaviest spenders in the auction

The Preity Zinta co-owned franchise was one of the most active franchises during this year's IPL auction. Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) spent INR 26.20 crores on filling their weak spots and strengthening the squad.

The Punjab-based side had some of the most destructive batsmen in the last edition of the tournament and they have only added further to the core this term. They roped in destructive Australian batting all-rounder Glenn Maxwell and he is certainly the finisher they lacked last season.

The franchise also has a strong Indian presence with the likes of KL Rahul who has been a great form of late and could provide a massive boost to the team at the top-order. Experienced campaigners like Mandeep Singh and Mayank Aggarwal would provide much-needed stability to the team's middle order.

In the bowling department, they have the likes of Mohammed Shami, Sheldon Cotrell and Mujeeb Ur Rehman to call in crunch situations. With a bit of luck, KXIP could go all the way in this season's tournament, all they need is a bit of luck with injuries to their bowling department as the team seems to be lacking depth in that area.

