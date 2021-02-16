3 teams that need fast-bowling all-rounders in the IPL 2021 auction (and who they should go for)

The IPL 2021 auction is just around the corner and promises to be an engaging affair. 292 players are set to go under the hammer on the 18th of February in Chennai. All teams at the IPL auction table will have plans to get specific players, and although not everything goes according to plan, they try their best to fulfill the captain's and management's wishes.

Good fast-bowling all-rounders in T20 cricket are hard to find and always attract interest. With the likes of Chris Morris, Ben Cutting, and Moises Henriques to be a part of the IPL auction, teams would have probably drawn out their first, second and third choices.

The teams that need fast-bowling all-rounders heading into the IPL 2021 auction

Almost every team will be looking for fast-bowling all-rounders, but some require them more than others. Here are three of those IPL teams.

#3 Delhi Capitals

Despite reaching last year's IPL final, Delhi Capitals still have a few things to sort out. They are searching for that all-rounder who can bowl four overs with Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje, while adding depth to their batting.

According to Cricinfo - Daniel Sams has been traded to RCB from DC by a cash deal. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 20, 2021

The Delhi Capitals wanted Daniel Sams to fill that role, but the Australian all-rounder has been traded to RCB ahead of the 2021 IPL. Hence, DC might look at Kyle Jamieson.

The New Zealander has been a revelation for the Blackcaps this year. And even though this would be his first IPL, he could handle the pressure pretty well. Jamieson will add a different dimension to this DC team and their bowling lineup will look scary on paper.

#2 Chennai Super Kings

Chennai Super Kings had their worst IPL last year. But surprisingly, they haven't made any drastic changes to an already ageing side. Nevertheless, with around 7 slots left to fill, an all-rounder will be Stephen Fleming's agenda.

Dan Christian winning T20 Trophy for fun in his entire life:



2010 - Friends Provident T20

2011 - Big Bash

2013 - Big Bash

2017 - T20 Blast

2017 - CPL

2018 - MSL

2019 - Big Bash

2020 - T20 Blast

2021 - Big Bash — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) February 6, 2021

Dwayne Bravo has been a mainstay at CSK for years but his injury history won't give the team management any confidence. CSK struggled to find the right balance without Bravo in last year's IPL. Hence, Daniel Christian could be an able back-up for the West Indian.

The Australian had the time of his life in the 2021 BBL, helping the Sydney Sixers win another title. Christian, along with Sam Curran, will add terrific balance to the team and much-needed firepower in the death overs. Christian's slower balls will also suit Chennai's slow track if the IPL is held in India.

#1 Kings XI Punjab

If there's any team in the IPL desperately searching for a fast-bowling all-rounder, it's the Kings XI Punjab. They signed James Neesham hoping he would be the fix, but the move didn't work out for either party.

Mike Hesson said RCB released Chris Morris because of injury scares. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 20, 2021

Adding Chris Morris to their arsenal would increase the balance of the starting XI tenfold. With Glenn Maxwell also released, there is space for not one but two overseas players. Moreover, Morris is a death over specialist and Kings XI need someone like that as they struggled with it for most of last year's IPL.

Whichever team he eventually goes to, there's no doubting that the South African will attract a lot of bids.