3 teams where Saqib Mahmood would have been a good fit for IPL 2025 ft. Lucknow Super Giants

English seamer Saqib Mahmood has been one of the few amongst the visitors to impress in their ongoing limited-overs tour of India so far. The Birmingham-born speedster, known to touch 145kmph, is renowned for getting the ball to reverse, but has been unable to display this skill due to the paucity of time.

What he has showcased, nonetheless, is the hunger to tear into the famed Indian batting unit and not give their stars any time to settle at te crease at all. He led the way with 3-35 in England's 15-run defeat to their hosts in the fourth T20I in Pune played on Friday, January 31. England now trail 1-3 in the series with a match still to be played in Mumbai on Sunday, February 2.

Trending

Although Mahmood did not play in the first three matches of the series, his raw pace, accuracy, swing and expertise were enough to rattle the Indians in Pune as he went on to pick up the prized scalps of Sanju Samson (1), Tilak Varma (0) and Suryakumar Yadav (0). If not for identical 53s scored by Shivam Dube and Hardik Pandya, India would have been in deep trouble in this game.

It is a travesty that this fine bowler did not register in the IPL 2025 auction held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in November 2024. In this listicle, we take a look at three teams where Mahmood would have been a good fit.

#3 Punjab Kings

Had Mahmood been picked by the Punjab Kings in the auction held in November 2024, they may not have gone for the Australian Xavier Bartlett. And this may not have been a bad decision, given that Mahmood has much more experience in international cricket than the Brisbane Heat's Bartlett.

With Lockie Ferguson as the second overseas seamer and Arshdeep Singh as the leader of the attack, Mahmood would have enjoyed being a part of PBKS. The pitches at the PCA Stadium in Mohali as well as the new one in Mullanpur are known to encourage pace and carry, and this would have been music to Mahmood's ears.

#2 Delhi Capitals

Saqib Mahmood of England celebrates after taking the wicket of Suryakumar Yadav captain of India during the India and England - 4th T20I match at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on January 31, 2025 in Pune, India. (Photo by Surjeet Yadav/MB Media/Getty Images)

Mahmood would have done well at the Capitals as their third overseas seamer alongside Mitchell Starc and Dushmantha Chameera. In fact, the franchise may not have bid for Chameera had they gone for Mahmood. The Englishman would have enjoyed working alongside Starc and learnt a lot from him.

His swing would have come in handy at the Kotla where the boundaries are small and the ball usually flies. Since he can also experiment well with pace, Mahmood would have had good fun negotiating with opposition batters in different stages of the innings; his cutters could have come in handy towards the latter half.

#1 Lucknow Super Giants

Mahmood's expertise would have been valued perhaps best at the Lucknow Super Giants, who do not have any overseas seamers in their squad save the young Shamar Joseph from the West Indies. Although Joseph is known for his accuracy with the new ball, Mahmood would have served as an all-round package.

With Indian merchants of pace Avesh Khan, Mayank Yadav, Akash Deep and Mohsin Khan operating alongside Mahmood, LSG would have been labelled as a lethal and hungry wicket-hunting bowling machine. At this moment, however, they seem a tad bereft of experience in the bowling department, with only Ravi Bishnoi an old IPL hand.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news