3 teams who could sign Kyle Jamieson at IPL 2021 Auction

From being a mere replacement for Neil Wagner to becoming an irreplaceable part of New Zealand's pace quartet, Kyle Jamieson has indeed come a long way in international cricket.

Jamieson, Wagner, Tim Southee, and Trent Boult tormented teams like India, Pakistan, and West Indies when they hit the New Zealand shores. The 26-year-old is one of the main reasons behind the Kiwis qualifying for the World Test Championship final.

With confirmation of the team's qualification for the @ICC WTC Final we thought it was time to look back at some of the performances that helped get them there! We start with the team's last Test and Kyle Jamieson's 11-117 @ Hagley Oval. HIGHLIGHTS | https://t.co/Gn0kdWUZVI #WTC pic.twitter.com/kbynKbJlcb — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) February 3, 2021

In only six Tests, Kyle Jamieson has picked up a staggering 36 wickets at a frightening average of 13.27. He also has 226 runs to his name at a brilliant batting average of 56.50. These numbers speak volumes about the 26-year-old's ability as an all-rounder.

Although Kyle Jamieson hasn't quite had a similar impact yet for the Kiwis in white-ball cricket, he has been impressive in the Dream11 Super Smash 2020-21, which is New Zealand's franchise T20 competition. He picked up 5 wickets in as many games and had a sensational dot ball percentage of 47.51.

3 teams who will thrive with Kyle Jamieson in their ranks

Surprisingly, the tall Kiwi pacer went unsold in the IPL 2020 Auction. But this time, a number of teams will be eyeing his signature. Here are three IPL sides who will benefit from having Kyle Jamieson in their squad.

#3 Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)

Kyle Jamieson can bowl with the new ball for RCB

Royal Challengers Bangalore released several big-name players, including all-rounder Chris Morris, ahead of the IPL 2021 Auction. Although Morris was impressive with the ball for Virat Kohli's side, he was not retained for the upcoming season.

RCB need another pacer who can also bat a bit, and this is where Kyle Jamieson fits perfectly into their scheme of things. The 26-year-old can make the new ball swing and can also provide some powerful hitting down the order.

RCB have Kane Richardson in their overseas fast bowling department, but the Australian is not the quickest. Thus, the extra pace of Jamieson would certainly help Royal Challengers Bangalore's cause.

Can you please bring Kyle Jamieson to @RCBTweets for upcoming #IPL season its a request to you from a Rcb fan please consider @CoachHesson — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar_98) January 3, 2021

RCB have ₹35.90 crore in their kitty and four overseas slots remaining. However, they are set to face stiff competition from other IPL teams in their big to snap up the Kiwi speedster.

#2 Kings XI Punjab (KXIP)

Kyle Jamieson could form a lethal new-ball combination with Mohammed Shami at KXIP

One of the main reasons why the Kings XI Punjab failed to qualify for the IPL 2020 playoffs was because their bowlers leaked runs. The likes of Sheldon Cottrell and Chris Jordan, who were brought in as T20 specialists, were carted to all parts of the ground.

KXIP definitely need an overseas fast bowler who would aid Mohammed Shami and take a bit of burden off his shoulders. They also require someone to provide a strong finish to their batting innings as the likes of Glenn Maxwell failed miserably last season. Kyle Jamieson's presence would solve both problems.

Kyle Jamieson of NZ will be hot property in next IPL auction. I think CSK, KXIP and RCB will bid highly to acquire his services @cricketaakash @sanjaymanjrekar @irbishi @bhogleharsha#NZvsPAK — Swapnil Pampattiwar (@SwapnilPams) January 6, 2021

KXIP have ₹55.90 crore remaining and five overseas slots available. They will fancy themselves securing Kyle Jamieson's services for the upcoming season.

#1 Mumbai Indians (MI)

Kyle Jamieson will gel quickly with the MI team because of Trent Boult and Shane Bond's presence

The IPL 2020 season was dominated by the Mumbai Indians as they went on to win their fifth title in eight years. Unbelievable performances from several star players made sure that MI defended their crown and gave the opponents absolutely no chance.

However, there was one chink in their armor - a second overseas fast bowler to aid Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult. MI tried the likes of James Pattinson and Nathan Coulter-Nile, but the duo consistently leaked runs.

Mumbai Indians have released as many as four overseas fast bowlers, namely Pattinson, Coulter-Nile, Mitchell McClenaghan and Lasith Malinga, ahead of the IPL 2021 season. So Kyle Jamieson is someone who perfectly fits the bill for the defending champions.

The 26-year-old could form a fearsome new-ball partnership with his compatriot Boult. Bumrah can then be used in the middle-overs as well as at the death. Jamieson's ability to hit the ball long would add more steel to the already-fearsome MI batting line-up.

#MI fans prepare for this trio 🔥



Trent Boult - Jasprit Bumrah - Kyle Jamieson 💥



Within a short time he will cross 15 crore mark in #IPL for sure



Gun bowler at any phase

Brutal hitter

Bucket hands



We are about to witness next superstar in world cricket 🌟#NZvWI #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/foBV3n83D0 — Captain Kane (@SteadyTheShip) November 21, 2020

Former New Zealand speedster and MI bowling coach Shane Bond praised Kyle Jamieson and believes he will receive a bumper IPL contract. With ₹15.35 crore in their kitty, MI could go all in for the Kiwi pacer.