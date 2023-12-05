3 teams who should target Alzarri Joseph at IPL 2024 Auction ft. MI

Alzarri Joseph was released by the Gujarat Titans (GT) ahead of the IPL 2024 Auction. He was purchased by the Ahmedabad-based franchise a couple of years ago for ₹2.4 crore and helped them win the 2022 IPL title.

The Antiguan pacer claimed 14 wickets in 16 matches for GT. The emergence of Mohit Sharma, who was one of the star performers of the 2023 edition, could be one of the reasons why Joseph was released.

Before his two-year-long stint with GT, Joseph represented the Mumbai Indians (MI) in 2019, albeit as an injury replacement. He went wicketless in two of his three matches for MI but picked up six scalps for the concession of just 12 runs on his debut.

With overseas pacers being the hot property in the IPL 2024 auction, Joseph will be targeted by a few franchises.

On that note, here are three teams that should target Alzarri Joseph at the 2024 IPL Auction.

#1 Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians have already made headlines in the lead-up to the IPL 2024 Auction by trading in Hardik Pandya from GT and trading out Cameron Green to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Their batting order is easily the most fearsome in the league now. Moreover, having five to six Indian batting options allows them to play a couple of overseas pacers. MI have released Jofra Archer, Jhye Richardson, and Duan Jansen, as well as the replacements for Archer (Chris Jordan) and Richardson (Riley Meredith).

Romario Shepherd has been traded in from the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Although he can bowl fast-medium, he is probably going to be a backup to Tim David. They are going to purchase two or three overseas pacers, and a return to Wankhede for Alzarri Joseph could be on the cards.

#2 Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have released Ben Stokes, Dwayne Pretorious, Kyle Jamieson, and Sisanda Magala, all of whom are pacers. They just have Deepak Chahar and Matheesha Pathirana as international-level fast bowlers.

While they are likely to go for someone like Gerald Coetzee, Pat Cummins, or Dilshan Madushanka as the primary pacers, they could also target Alzarri Joseph as a backup option.

With fellow West Indian Dwayne Bravo as the bowling coach at the Chennai-based franchise, Joseph could flourish for the five-time IPL champions. At 27, this would be one of the better career destinations for the lanky pacer.

#3 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are one of the teams who have a decent team on paper, but no one quite knows how they will fare in IPL 2024. One area they need to improve in the auction is their pace department.

KKR have released Lockie Ferguson, Shardul Thakur, Tim Southee, and Umesh Yadav. Apart from all-rounder Andre Russell, they don't have any other quality pace options in the entire squad. Hence, Alzarri Joseph can be the perfect solution for KKR's problems.

Unlike the other two teams on this list, where he could be a rotation player, Joseph should be a regular at KKR. Moreover, he will find it easy to fit in with the squad, as Andre Russell and Sunil Narine are two of the most senior players in the KKR squad.