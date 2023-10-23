3 teams who should target Daryl Mitchell in IPL 2024 ft. CSK

Daryl Mitchell was at his sublime best in New Zealand's 2023 World Cup clash against India in Dharamsala on Sunday, October 22, stroking his way to a 127-ball 130 as he rescued the Blackcaps from a real spot of bother.

Unfortunately, it wasn't enough for New Zealand to avoid their first defeat of the tournament as a Virat Kohli masterclass saw India chase down 274 and surge to the top of the table.

Mitchell's innings, however, was one embellished with class and composure in equal proportion. The manner in which he stepped out against Kuldeep Yadav and swung for the mountains stood out as it has become a trademark shot associated with him.

A bit of a late bloomer in international cricket, Mitchell has become a first-choice option across formats for the Blackcaps with his consistency and versatility in being able to move up and down the order standing out. While being naturally suited to the longer formats, he has a very good record in T20Is as well as average of 24.86 and a strike-rate of 137.22 suggest.

His overall T20 numbers also make for superb reading as he averages 30.79 at a strike-rate of 135.14 with 18 half-centuries in 169 outings with the bat.

Mitchell has played just a couple of games in the Indian Premier League (IPL), having turned out for the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in 2022, tallying just 33 runs in the process. Having been released thereafter, there's no doubt that he will be a hot property come the IPL 2024 auction with teams ought to pounce on his rich vein of form.

With this in mind, let's look at three teams that should target Mitchell for IPL 2024:

#1 Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

Reigning IPL champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have an array of star performers at their disposal in the overseas department. Devon Conway, Matheesha Pathirana, Moeen Ali and Maheesh Theekshana are regulars in their playing XI while they also have Mitchell Santner and a certain Ben Stokes in their ranks.

Since Stokes took a U-turn on his ODI retirement though, reports emerged of him possibly giving IPL 2024 a miss in order to get operated on his troublesome knee. You'd think CSK might take a call and release him in that case, opening up a slot for a batting all-rounder.

Mitchell fits the bill to perfection, even if his bowling isn't quite in the same category. With the Super Kings boasting enough all-round options in any case, they can certainly use his versatility as a batter alone given his ease at playing spin while being effective in clearing the fence against most kinds of bowling.

On a side note, Mitchell happens to be 32 years old. Might just fit the age criteria as well, eh? Jokes aside, he would make a wonderful fit in CSK given that he can bat just about anywhere and extend the flexibility of a side that loves having enough options at their disposal.

#2 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

Daryl Mitchell could make an excellent fit at KKR for IPL 2024.

Two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have found balancing their overseas combination a challenge in the last couple of seasons. As has been the case over the years, they've centered their nucleus around the West Indian duo of Andre Russell and Sunil Narine although their fast-bowling in particular needs a big upward thrust.

With Jason Roy and Rahmanullah Gurbaz in the team, they have a couple of bona fide match-winners at the top of the order. Mitchell could just be a decent fit as a backup though considering that he should enjoy playing at the Eden Gardens, where the ball tends to come onto the bat really well.

KKR's overseas backups haven't been convincing over the years. In Mitchell, they will have someone who can fill in for more than one slot depending upon what the team requires. Surely, he ought to be in their plans for IPL 2024?

#3 Gujarat Titans (GT)

Having forayed into the league in 2022, Gujarat Titans (GT) have carved a niche for themselves having clinched the trophy at the first time of asking before nearly defending it earlier this year.

The Hardik Pandya-led side would want to give themselves more options as far as their overseas combination is concerned. They went for Kane Williamson at the auction earlier this year, only for an injury to rule him out after the first game. Dasun Shanaka was signed as his replacement but he too, failed to leave a mark and has been woefully out of form.

Mitchell certainly trumps the aforementioned names when it comes to consistency and the fact that he's more of a match-winner in the shortest format. Should David Miller have an off season in IPL 2024, the Kiwi can slot into his role while otherwise walking into the top or middle-order too should one of their Indian batters not hit their straps.

A second shot in the league looks inevitable for the Kiwi all-rounder. Who knows, it could be the Titans who come calling given that he can be a very shrewd bargain purchase at the IPL 2024 auction.

Which of these teams do you think should go for Daryl Mitchell ahead of IPL 2024? Have your say in the comments section below!

