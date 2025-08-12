3 teams who should target David Warner for IPL 2026 ft. Chennai Super Kings

David Warner, who went unpicked in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction, has proved his critics wrong with excellent performances in the ongoing Hundred tournament in England.

Playing for the London Spirit in this unique 100-ball tournament in Great Britain, Warner has already stroked two consecutive 70s in the three innings he has batted in so far (70* and 71), giving rise to comments that he can still be valuable in white-ball cricket.

What's more, Warner recently eclipsed Virat Kohli at the fifth spot of the all-time leading run-scorers list in T20s with the 71 he scored against Manchester Originals. Despite retiring from international cricket, Warner has continued to showcase his good form at the top of the order.

This has given rise to speculation that he can still be a worthy pick in the IPL, and franchises, therefore, will be interested to target him ahead of the 2026 edition. His explosive presence at the top of the order, to go with his acrobatic fielding, can make him indispensable, even at the age of 38.

In this listicle, we take a look at three IPL teams who should target Warner for the 2026 edition of the tournament:

#3 Punjab Kings

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will be a good option for Warner to return to the IPL, not least because they are coached by fellow Australian Ricky Ponting and already boast of several compatriots of his. PBKS, the runners-up of IPL 2025, did not have any senior batter in their top order and had to rely heavily on skipper Shreyas Iyer.

Josh Inglis batted at number three, while youngsters Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh were opened the innings. One feels that Warner's presence at the top of the order can give more depth to PBKS in the 2026 edition of the tournament and push them one step forward in the race to IPL trophy.

Known to get along well with Ponting, Warner can almost immediately become a part of the leadership group of the franchise and act as a sounding board to captain Iyer. Moreover, his presence at the top of the order on true wickets in either Mohali or Mullanpur will, more often than not, signal terror for opposition bowlers.

#2 Rajasthan Royals

David Warner of London Spirit hits out during the The Hundred match between London Spirit Men and Oval Invincibles Men at Lord's Cricket Ground on August 05, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Andy Kearns/Getty Images)

If Rajasthan Royals (RR) allow their captain, Sanju Samson, to get traded to Chennai Super Kings, they will be left without any senior player in their entire batting unit. Warner can prove to be the solution then, and the Rahul Dravid-coached franchise may even think of handing him the captaincy.

Warner, an IPL-winning captain with Sunrisers Hyderabad, is known for his tactical nous in the shortest format of the game, and RR can utilise this well to their benefit. Having not won the IPL since its inaugural edition in 2008, the Jaipur-based side look desperate to add silverware to their bare-looking cabinet.

As for providing depth to the RR batting unit, Warner can be a one-stop solution. Although the side will be built around Riyan Parag in Samson's absence, Warner can provide value even if the Kerala and India wicketkeeper-batter does not leave.

Moreover, he can form a left-hand, right-hand combination with Samson up top, asking Yashavi Jaiswal to bat at number three, or switch things around.

#1 Chennai Super Kings

Five-time IPL winners Chennai Super Kings (CSK), who finished last in the 2025 edition of the tournament, will do well to have Warner in their ranks. CSK struggled with experience in their top-order last season, and were crippled further when captain Ruturaj Gaikwad (who is also an opener) was ruled out with an elbow injury.

Left with Devon Conway as the only senior batter in their top order, CSK struggled to put up big scores in the powerplay, failing to utilize the fielding restrictions to good effect. Warner's acquisition, therefore, will be a good move for the Chennai-based franchise even though the Australian is no spring chicken.

Warner can be the batter around whom CSK build their batting unit next season, even though there are reports of them targeting Sanju Samson from the Rajasthan Royals. Even if Samson is acquired, Warner can prove to be the X-factor in providing experience as well as explosive starts at the top of the order.

