3 teams who should target Gerald Coetzee in IPL 2024 ft. Kolkata Knight Riders

Had Anrich Nortje been fit, South African star Gerald Coetzee would have stayed back home and watched the World Cup from Bloemfontein. However, Nortje was ruled out with a back stress fracture and then Sisanda Magala was out injured. This gave Gerald Coetzee an unexpected spot in South Africa's World Cup squad.

He has taken this opportunity with both hands and is currently his side's leading wicket-taker in a single edition of the World Cup, claiming an impressive 18 wickets at an average of 19.38.

Gerald Coetzee brings a lot of energy to the table, his run-up is full of intent and he wants to hustle the batters. He has been a wicket-taker in the middle overs and has made a difference in each of the matches he has played in so far. He will be watched closely and could be one of the big players heading into the IPL auction.

We take a look at three teams who should target Gerald Coetzee in IPL 2024:

#3 Mumbai Indians

Coetzee can be a perfect ally to Bumrah.

Mumbai Indians had a very average bowling attack last IPL season. They were without Jasprit Bumrah and Jofra Archer and hence, their pace bowling stocks looked very thin. This season, Bumrah should be back to lead the bowling attack, but Archer could still be unavailable.

As such, Coetzee can be a potent weapon for the side - with the new ball, in the middle phase and in the death overs. On a batting strip at the Wankhede, he can be the enforcer and can work brilliantly in tandem with Jasprit Bumrah. Also, he is no bunny with the bat and can add balance to the side.

#2 Kolkata Knight Riders

KKR would love to have the fire of Gerald Coetzee.

Lockie Ferguson and Tim Southee are the two big overseas names for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as far as the pace bowlers are concerned. Both these bowlers were not very impressive last season and as such, Gerald Coetzee can be the spark the side needs.

KKR have good spinners in their ranks and they need a strike bowler to make a difference in the middle overs. Umesh Yadav is near the end of his career and was quite expensive last season. KKR need a fresh look to their bowling attack and the South African bowler could be the answer.

#1 Lucknow Super Giants

Coetzee will add balance to LSG squad

Mark Wood was the big ticket signing for LSG and the pacer started with a bang. However, he was injured and this saw the side thin on quality pace bowling. Hence, Gerald Coetzee can be the perfect cover for Wood if the team decides to rest and rotate their pace bowling reserves.

Naveen ul Haq is another overseas bowling option for the side, but Coetzee brings quality in the middle overs and the abilty to shore up one end with the bat if need be. They have already traded Romario Shepherd to Mumbai Indians and will be keen on snapping up another pacer who can control the innings in the middle and death overs.