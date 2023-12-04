3 teams that should target Jason Holder in IPL 2024 Auction ft. Kolkata Knight Riders 

The 17th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is still a few months away but the buzz has already been created with some mouth-watering trades. Mumbai Indians acquired back the services of Hardik Pandya and traded Cameron Green to Royal Challengers Bangalore in return to eventually increase their salary cap for the impending mini auctions.

Quite a few high-profile names will go under the hammer on December 19 in Dubai and it could again turn out to be a life-turning auction for some of the players. Jason Holder, one of the premier West Indies all-rounders could be on the radar for some of the franchises.

He was bought by the Lucknow SuperGiants in the 2022 auctions for Rs.8.75 crore but only played one season for them. The Rajasthan Royals snaffled him up for Rs 5.75 crore but couldn't quite have the impact the franchise wanted from him.

Holder has been released by Rajasthan ahead of the auctions which could actually be a blessing in disguise for franchises wanting a solid fast bowling all-rounder. While he wasn't at his best in the last two seasons, Holder tends to lend an ideal balance to any team he plays for.

He is a lusty striker of the ball and can tonk the ball a fair distance. Holder can be used as a new ball bowler in the powerplay and can also chip in with some useful overs in the middle. He has a bagful of variations up his sleeve which can make the difference on the day.

Having said that, let us decipher three possible teams that should target Jason Holder in the auctions:

# 3. Kolkata Knight Riders

Holder, who is a multi-faceted player, could be a target for the Kolkata Knight Riders. They have released twelve players from the previous season and will look to build the team from scratch.

The familiar names of Andre Russell and Sunil Narine will continue donning the KKR jersey and the addition of a third West Indian could be a blessing in disguise for the Knight Riders.

The three have played a significant amount of cricket together, which might benefit KKR. Having parted ways with the likes of Tim Southee and Lockie Ferguson, the purple brigade has to buy an experienced pacer in the auction.

While the likes of Southee and Ferguson were lower-order batters, Holder can turn the game around with his bat. He can be used as a floater in the middle order and can also be used as a finisher when needed. Holder's vast experience could bring in the much-needed stability which the Knights have been lacking in the last few seasons.

# 2. Chennai Super Kings

Another franchise that loves multi-faceted players is none other than the Chennai Super Kings, the most successful team in the history of IPL. CSK continued to remain true to their character and team building having retained the core for yet another year.

Among the players released, at least three of them are proper fast bowlers with a considerable amount of international experience. The absence of Dwaine Pretorius, Kyle Jamieson and Sisanda Magala could be the reason why CSK goes in a bidding war for Holder.

With Dushmantha Chameera struggling to find his rhythm lately, CSK need an experienced international pacer who can handle the pressure. Holder's all-round abilities make him a perfect fit in the Yellow Army.

# 3. Gujarat Titans

It isn't an easy situation for the Gujarat Titans going into the auction after being forced to let their captain for the first two seasons, Hardik Pandya, return to his old franchise. Shubman Gill has been named as the new captain and he will look to build the team.

Having released Alzarri Joseph ahead of the auctions, the Titans have opened up a vacant spot for a foreign seam bowler. Holder might not be as hostile a bowler as Joseph but he certainly brings a different dynamic to the game.

Holder can partner Mohammed Shami with the new ball and use the pitch to good effect when the ball is not coming onto the bat. He can be a useful option in the middle overs and can also lend stability with the bat. Barring Rashid Khan, GT lacks a match-winning all-rounder and Holder might just be the one they are looking for.