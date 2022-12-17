3 teams that could target Joe Root at the IPL 2023 auction

Joe Root has been a phenomenal player for England in Tests as well as ODIs. The former English Test skipper has scored 10,629 runs in Test cricket and 6,207 runs in ODIs.

As far as T20 cricket is concerned, Root last played a T20I in 2019. However, he has a decent record in the said format and in 30 T20I innings, he has scored 893 runs at a healthy average of 35.72 and a decent strike-rate of 126.31.

He is among the 27 English players who will go under the hammer at the next IPL auction, ahead of the 2023 IPL season.



Joe Root is one of 27 English players who has registered for the IPL 2023 auction. It is pertinent to note that Root is yet to make his debut in IPL cricket and was unsold in the IPL 2018 auction.

Root has fixed his base price at ₹1 crore for the upcoming auction. Here is a look at three teams that could target the prolific English batsman at the auction:

#1 Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

CSK could look to target Root at the auction

The four-time IPL champions could target Joe Root at the upcoming auction. Going by the trend that CSK has followed over the years, management prefers to have experienced players who can perform on the big stage as and when required.

Root fits the bill sweetly. He has been playing international cricket for a decade and has tasted success on pitches all over the world. CSK have room for two international players in the auction and will be keen to have an experienced overseas player in the top order.

Despite having the likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, and Ambati Rayudu, the team lacks an experienced batsman in the top-order. He can provide stability to the innings and accelerate as and when the situation demands.

Root's inclusion could strengthen the team and provide the perfect platform for aggressive players like Ravindra Jadeja and Mooen Ali in the death overs.

#2 Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

Root could be a handy pick for SRH

SRH have the maximum budget and can acquire four overseas players in IPL 2023 auctions. Having released the likes of Kane Williamson and Nicholas Pooran, SRH will be desperate to have an experienced top-order batsman.

Joe Root could be a valuable addition to the SRH franchise. He could play the anchor at the top of the order for SRH opening the batting or occupy the number three position in the batting order.

SRH are yet to name their captain for the upcoming IPL season and Root could be on their radar for this role also. His experience could come in handy in guiding young Indian players in the SRH squad.

#3 Punjab Kings (PBKS)

Joe Root could make his IPL debut in 2023

The franchise from Punjab could also look to acquire Joe Root at the IPL 2023 auction. The team has only five overseas players going into the auction and have the option of acquiring three more.

Shikhar Dhawan and Jonny Bairstow will, in all likelihood, open the batting for PBKS in IPL 2023. The team needs a player who can play the role of a stabilizer at number three, having released Mayank Agarwal.

Root fits the bill and can set the platform for finishers like Jitesh Sharma and Liam Livingstone to provide a fitting end to the innings.

Root's experience could come in handy for PBKS and will also provide an extra option in the spin bowling department. The former England Test captain is more than handy with his off-breaks and could provide an extra bowling option for the skipper in IPL 2023.

