3 teams who could target Josh Inglis in IPL 2024 ft. Chennai Super Kings

A responsible knock of 58(59) from Josh Inglis helped Australia finally get points on the board in the ongoing 2023 World Cup against Sri Lanka on Tuesday, October 16, in Lucknow. The mix of caution and aggression shown by Inglis, especially against the Sri Lankan spinners, was impressive in tricky conditions.

As is generally the case with any talented overseas player who does well in Indian conditions, an argument can be raised as to which IPL teams would actually target Inglis in the auction. He has played 100 T20 games and has scored 2481 runs at a fantastic strike rate of 147.85 and being a wicketkeeper certainly makes him multi-skilled.

On that note, let's take a look at three IPL teams that could actually benefit from adding Josh Inglis to their ranks:

#3 Delhi Capitals

Rishabh Pant's unfortunate car accident saw Delhi Capitals (DC) scramble around for wicketkeeping options in the IPL 2023 season. Although they handed chances to the likes of Abhishek Porel and Sarfaraz Khan, neither could really stamp their authority.

It's not certain whether Pant will be available for IPL 2024 and that's one of the main reasons why DC need to prioritize getting a wicketkeeper who can also be prolific with the bat. Inglis fits the bill nicely and the Australian connection with Ricky Ponting as the coach could certainly bring Inglis to Delhi.

#2 Royal Challengers Bangalore

Another team that struggled in the wicketkeeping department in IPL 2023 were the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Veteran wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik was used mostly as an impact substitute and neither he nor young Anuj Rawat could nail down their place in the side.

While RCB do have overseas slots filled with the likes of Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, and Josh Hazlewood likely to pick themselves, they can find a way to fit Josh Inglis into the middle order as the fourth overseas option. His consistency with the bat will also help RCB add meat to their middle order as they have seemed to be overdependent on their star players like Virat Kohli to deliver.

#1 Chennai Super Kings

There still isn't much clarity on whether the legendary MS Dhoni will definitely be back playing for the defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2024. However, CSK might still want to have a look at Josh Inglis with an eye towards the future.

The Men in Yellow are one of the few teams in the league who have a strong Indian core and don't really need to worry about overseas slots. With Ambati Rayudu having hung his boots, Chennai need a strong middle-order option and Inglis could certainly be that.

His versatility could work well for CSK as they are known to send the likes of Shivam Dube as floaters according to the situation. They might also have Josh Inglis as their long-term wicketkeeper once Dhoni decides to move on, making it a potential smart pick for the five-time IPL champions.