3 teams that could target Mayank Agarwal in IPL 2023 auction

Punjab Kings released Mayank Agarwal, their captain in IPL 2022, before the 2023 mini-auction. The former skipper did not have the best of times with the bat in the latest edition of the league, as he managed to score just 196 runs from 12 innings at an average of 16.33.

Agarwal could be one of the most prominent picks among Indian players in the IPL 2023 mini-auction. The opener has played 12 seasons in the league and is an experienced campaigner.

In 107 IPL innings, he has scored 2,327 runs at an average of almost 23 and a decent strike rate of 134.28, with a century and 12 50s.

He had prolific IPL seasons in 2020 and 2021, when he averaged 38.55 and 40.09, respectively. His experience could prove to be a major factor in his selection in the IPL 2023 auction.

Here is a look at three teams that could target Mayank Agarwal in the IPL 2023 mini-auction:

#1 Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

SRH released skipper Kane Williamson before IPL 2023 auction

The franchise from Hyderabad finished sixth on the points table in IPL 2022. The management thereafter made radical changes to the squad before the IPL 2023 auction.

SRH released 12 players, including skipper Kane Williamson and keeper-batsman Nicholas Pooran, ahead of the mini-auction and have the biggest purse going into it.

SRH lacks an experienced Indian opener who can set the tone at the top of the order and Mayank Agarwal perfectly fits the bill.

Agarwal could well be on the radar of SRH in the upcoming IPL season. His experience at the top of the order could provide stability and guide youngsters like Abhishek Sharma opening the batting.

SRH are also on the lookout for a captain in the upcoming IPL season and may well rely on the Karnataka batsman for captaincy duties in IPL 2023.

#2 Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)

Mayank Agarwal could be acquired by LSG in IPL 2023

As far as top-order batsmen are concerned, LSG have released Manish Pandey and Evin Lewis before the IPL 2023 auction.

Though KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock, in all likelihood, will open the batting for LSG in IPL 2023, the team could look to acquire Agarwal as a handy no. 3.

With Manish Pandey no longer a part of their squad and with the indifferent form of Manan Vohra over the past few seasons, Agarwal could be the perfect fit for LSG in the top order.

K L Rahul @klrahul 🤗

Upwards and Onwards my brother, you’re just getting started Monkus. 🏽 @mayankcricket



#295 Seeing my Best Friend getting his cap and debuting for the Country makes me so Happy and Proud today.Upwards and Onwards my brother, you’re just getting started Monkus.#295 Seeing my Best Friend getting his cap and debuting for the Country makes me so Happy and Proud today. 👑🤗Upwards and Onwards my brother, you’re just getting started Monkus. 💪🏽 @mayankcricket #295 🇮🇳 https://t.co/r9n61VRewB

Mayank Agarwal is a good friend of LSG captain KL Rahul, also from Karnataka, and the fact that the duo have played together for the national and state team, as well as for Kings XI Punjab, could be a deciding factor in Agarwal's selection.

#3 Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

Mayank Agarwal could play for CSK in IPL 2023

CSK will also be on the hunt for a top-order Indian batsman following the retirement of Robin Uthappa and the release of N Jagadeesan.

Agarwal could be the perfect choice for CSK as the team already has experienced openers in Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway and the addition of the former Punjab Kings captain will strengthen the top-order.

MS Dhoni has always been known to back experienced players and he could look to acquire Agarwal for the upcoming IPL season.

Also, CSK are looking to groom a player for captaincy for the post-MS Dhoni era. Agarwal could well learn a few tricks under Dhoni.

Get India vs Bangladesh live score and follow Sportskeeda for the Latest Cricket News on IND vs BAN

Poll : Will Sunrisers Hyderabad acquire Mayank Agarwal in IPL 2023 auction? Yes No 0 votes