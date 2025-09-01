3 teams who should target Tim Seifert for IPL 2026 after stunning 125* in CPL 2025 ft. Gujarat Titans

New Zealand wicketkeeper-batter Tim Seifert put on a show with his sensational unbeaten ton in the ongoing Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2025. He is playing for the Saint Lucia Kings. His stunning knock came against the Antigua and Barbuda Falcons.The Falcons posted a huge score of 204/4 after batting first. Opening the batting, Tim Seifert took charge of the chase. He slammed an unbeaten 125 off 53 balls with 10 fours and nine sixes at a strike-rate of 235.85.They chased the target in 17.5 overs and won with six wickets to spare. Seifert was picked as a temporary replacement by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for Jacob Bethell during IPL 2025. He was roped in for ₹2 crore for the playoffs as Bethell left for national duty. However, they would not be able to retain Tim Seifert ahead of the IPL 2026 auction.He has played only three IPL games so far. However, the wicketkeeper-batter has an impressive T20I record. In 71 games, he has scored 1736 runs at a strike-rate of 142.29.In CPL 2025 so far, he is the leading run-getter for the Saint Lucia Kings with 277 runs from five innings at an average of 69.25 and a strike-rate of 178.70.That said, here are three teams that should target Tim Seifert for IPL 2026.#3 Gujarat Titans (GT)Gujarat Titans (GT) made the IPL 2025 playoffs but lost the Eliminator. Their opening pair of Sai Sudharsan and captain Shubman Gill performed well throughout the season. English wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler, who batted at number three, also had an impressive outing.However, Buttler missed the playoffs due to national duty. GT brought in Sri Lankan Kusal Mendis as a temporary replacement. For IPL 2026, they could look at Tim Seifert as a backup for Buttler in the top order. Seifert could be the perfect choice, being a wicketkeeper-batter.Should the need arise in Buttler's absence, Seifert could fill in and provide GT with that firepower at the top.#2 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)Three-time champions and IPL 2024 winners Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) could not go the distance in 2025. They struggled to find the right opening combination throughout the season, which was a major reason for their disappointing campaign.KKR tried out Quinton de Kock and Rahmanullah Gurbaz as the two wicketkeeper-batters alongside skipper Ajinkya Rahane at the top. Neither overseas opener could deliver as expected. De Kock made 152 runs from eight outings at an average of 21.71 and a strike-rate of 129.91, while Gurbaz managed 74 runs from five innings.KKR would desperately want an explosive wicketkeeper-batter to open the innings. Tim Seifert, who made his IPL debut with the same franchise in 2021, could be the perfect solution to their top-order woes.#1 Chennai Super Kings (CSK)Chennai Super Kings (CSK) also struggled with their batting in IPL 2025. They had a poor season and finished at the very bottom of the points table. Their captain, Ruturaj Gaikwad, was ruled out after the first five games due to an injury.In his absence, CSK experimented with the likes of Rahul Tripathi, Rachin Ravindra, and Devon Conway at the top. They could not make a significant impact. The team then moved to youngsters such as Shaik Rasheed and Ayush Mhatre.An experienced and explosive opener such as Tim Seifert would be a perfect fit at the top. This would allow CSK to play Gaikwad at three and increase their batting depth. Seifert could also come in as an experienced backup wicketkeeper.