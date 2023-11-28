3 teams that should target Wanindu Hasaranga in the IPL 2024 auction ft. Mumbai Indians

Leg-spinners are a hot commodity in the IPL. They make three out of the top five wicket-takers in the tournament's history. Generally, their role is to attack and take wickets at all costs but if the strike bowler can also bat a bit, field well, and hold onto his own defensively, he just becomes an undroppable asset.

This is what makes Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)'s decision to release Sri Lankan spinner Wanindu Hasaranga all the more questionable. RCB need a leg-spinner for their anti-bowler home ground more than most other teams and they had one who could do it all, while always looking to improve in the format.

At ₹10.75 crore, he wasn't a steal but Hasaranga picked up 26 wickets in 16 matches in 2022 and followed up with nine from eight matches in 2023. His injury concerns were recently papered over by a local Sri Lankan report that said he was fit midway through the 2023 World Cup but was just not allowed to play.

Given the massive purses of a lot of teams ahead of the IPL 2024 auction and a few un-done bowling attacks, we might see another bidding war for the Sri Lankan.

Following are the three teams that should be the most interested in Hasaranga:

#3 Punjab Kings

Expand Tweet

It's no surprise that the Punjab Kings (PBKS) had the second-highest bid when RCB snapped Hasaranga in 2021. Since then, Punjab have struggled for adequate spin options, an issue that was accentuated when they lost Ravi Bishnoi.

Last season, PBKS looked batting heavy. Lone leg-spinner Rahul Chahar didn't have his best season and the orthodox options just never clicked well together.

Hasaranga hits two birds with one stone. In him, PBKS will get a decent lower-order batter who can hit spin while batting with Liam Livingstone and Sam Curran, in addition to providing support to Chahar on the bowling front.

It will help PBKS' balance and give them a better wicket-taking option in the middle overs. Chahar has worked on his batting as well. If he contributes, PBKS will have one of the strongest tails in the tournament, full of players who'll be quite successful on most of the away grounds.

#2 Chennai Super Kings

Expand Tweet

MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have the ultimate opportunity to take a title-winning bowling attack to an even higher level. Having released Ben Stokes, they have more than enough funds to get Hasaranga in the IPL 2024 auction.

At CSK, the leggie will team up with his national side partners Maheesh Theekshana and Matheesha Pathirana, who were brilliant at the franchise last season. Hasaranga could be a good rotation option with the latter or Moeen Ali depending on the conditions.

At Chepauk, a bowling attack of Hasaranga, Theekshana, Moeen, and Ravindra Jadeja would be inescapable. The Sri Lankan's arrival would also free up Moeen of his bowling workload and focus more on his batting, while also giving an already good batting lineup a big tail to back it.

#1 Mumbai Indians

Expand Tweet

It'd be a massive surprise if Mumbai Indians (MI) don't go hard for Hasaranga in IPL 2024 auction. It just makes sense for them more than any other side in the league.

First of all, the five-time champions were poorly short in that department last season and had to rely on veteran Piyush Chawla (who does more punditry than playing cricket now) to get them wickets. Their domestic spin options were impressive in patches but were never good enough to compete with the best.

The Cameron Green-Hardik Pandya switch frees an overseas slot in the playing 11 which should be used to get Hasaranga in. It'd enhance the quality of the MI bowling attack manifold and give them depth in the batting lineup too.