3 teams that will likely prepare spin-friendly pitches for IPL 2023

The 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will return to its original home-and-away format for the first time since the 2019 season, bringing an end to its COVID-19 restrictions.

IPL 2020 and the second half of the 2021 season were played in the UAE, while the league phase of the 2022 edition took place in Maharashtra. The playoffs and IPL 2022 final, however, took place in Kolkata and Ahmedabad.

Meanwhile, teams will play seven games at home and will travel to different parts of the country for the remaining matches in IPL 2023. This will allow the franchises to prepare tracks and capitalize on their strengths.

On that note, let's take a look at the three teams that will likely spin-friendly pitches for IPL 2023.

#1 Chennai Super Kings

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have banked heavily on the slow and turning wickets at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Most of their success over the years has come from playing at the venue.

After a three-year hiatus, MS Dhoni and Co. will return to their fortress during the upcoming edition of the cash-rich league. Chennai are likely to prepare a spin-friendly track at Chepauk given that they are a spin-heavy side.

To complement Ravindra Jadeja and Moeen Ali, the Super Kings have the likes of Maheesh Theekshana, Prashant Solanki, and Mitchell Santner to name a few. With so many spinners available at his disposal, Dhoni will have a fair advantage while playing at home.

#2 Kolkata Knight Riders

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) retained Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction. However, with the tournament restricted only to Maharashtra, they failed to make the most out of it last year.

But KKR will be relishing the opportunity to play once again at Eden Gardens. With quality spinners in their ranks, Shreyas Iyer and Co. would mostly prefer a slow track at home.

Along with Narine and Chakaravarthy, the Knight Riders also have the likes of Shakib Al Hasan, Anukul Roy, and mystery spinner Suyash Sharma to rely on.

#3 Rajasthan Royals

Playing at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, Rajasthan Royals (RR) are likely to prepare a slow and turning track, given that they have plenty of spinners in their squad.

They have stacked up their side with a few spin options, namely Ravichandran Ashwin, Adam Zampa, Murugan Ashwin, and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Sanju Samson and Co. will look to capitalize on their slower bowlers with a spinning track on the cards.

