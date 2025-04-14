3 things CSK need to do right to beat LSG in IPL 2025 clash ft. Ravichandran Ashwin

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have entered near must-win territory, with just the first half of the 2025 IPL season ongoing. With five losses in six games thus far, CSK are on the brink of elimination from playoff contention, finding themselves at the bottom of the points table.

The challenge only gets tougher for CSK as they take on one of the in-form sides in the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in an away game today (April 14). CSK have been poor with bat and ball since their opening game win over the Mumbai Indians (MI), which feels like ages ago.

The side is on a five-game losing streak - their longest in an otherwise stellar IPL history. Furthermore, CSK are coming off one of their worst home defeats in the IPL, scoring 103 and watching the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) chase it down in a mere 10.1 overs.

Yet, all is not lost for the five-time champions despite their poor head-to-head record of 1-3 in five IPL matches against LSG. The Rishabh Pant-led side have a few chinks in their armor for CSK to exploit and get back to winning ways.

On that note, let us look at the three things CSK must do to perfection for upstaging LSG in Lucknow.

# 1 Exploit favorable matchups to stop the 'Nicholas Pooran Express'

CSK must dismiss the rampaging Nicholas Pooran early [Credit: Getty]

Without diminishing the other players in the side, it would be fair to say LSG's train starts and ends with their destructive No.3 batter, Nicholas Pooran. Arguably the best T20 batter in the world, the West Indian has been in devastating form thus far in IPL 2025.

The 29-year-old is the leading run-scorer in the tournament, with 349 runs at an average of almost 70 and a phenomenal strike rate of 215.43 in six matches. Pooran has crossed 40 in five of his six innings, including four 60+ scores.

With the ability to create fear in the opposition ranks, the southpaw must rank on top of the headache list for the other nine teams. However, CSK might be one of the only teams boasting a kryptonite for the man popularly called 'Nicky P'.

Veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has endured a forgettable IPL 2025 thus far, with only five wickets in six matches at an economy of almost ten. Yet, he has enjoyed tremendous success against Pooran, dismissing the left-hander thrice in 43 balls in the shortest format. The West Indian destroyer has only scored 40 runs in these 43 deliveries against Ashwin.

Similarly, Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana has been successful against Pooran, dismissing him four times in 39 deliveries in T20s. Thus, CSK must throw away the stage-wise bowling mantra with Pathirana and Ashwin for the LSG outing and bowl the duo in tandem against Pooran to dismiss the batter as early as possible.

# 2 The 'Khaleel factor' to dislodge the two M's of LSG

Left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed has been among the few bright spots for CSK in an otherwise sorry IPL 2025 season. With his nagging line and length, the 27-year-old has provided CSK with early breakthroughs in almost all their games.

Khaleel's job becomes doubly hard with LSG's explosive openers, Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram, at the top of their game. Despite missing the previous encounter, Marsh is third on the Orange Cap list with 265 runs at a strike rate of over 180, including four half-centuries in five innings.

On the other hand, Markram has slowly come into peak form with three consecutive 40+ scores. Marsh has never faced Khaleel, but the Aussie all-rounder has occasionally struggled against left-arm pacers.

His lone failure in this IPL came against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) when left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh dismissed him for a golden duck. Meanwhile, Markram has scored only at a run-a-ball in his 12 deliveries in T20s against Khaleel, falling to the left-arm seamer once.

Should Marsh not return for the CSK encounter and skipper Rishabh Pant continue at the top, Khaleel will still be crucial. The CSK pacer has dismissed Pant once in T20s in their 23 deliveries against each other.

# 3 Quick runs at the cost of wickets in the powerplay

Devon Conway must be at his attacking best in the powerplay [Credit: Getty]

CSK have gone backward in batting tempo this season thanks to a lack of intent from all batters. The absence of six-hitting ability combined with a traditional and templated approach has kept CSK behind the eight-ball with the bat from the get-go.

One of CSK's perceived strengths after the IPL 2025 auction was their batting depth, with MS Dhoni possibly coming in at No.8 and Ravichandran Ashwin at 9. However, what use is boasting batting depth if those at the top do not go all guns blazing?

CSK must ask themselves this question and change their intent at the top in the powerplay with personnel swaps or a change in approach. They must convince themselves of being 70 for two rather than 45 for 0 in six overs.

LSG have exceeded expectations with the ball, thanks to Shardul Thakur's remarkable 11 wickets and rookie spinner Digvesh Rathi's eight wickets in six matches.

Yet, the CSK batters must remember that an all-Indian attack lacking anyone with over a decade of experience at the highest level can be vulnerable should they go all-out attack.

