The city of Chennai and the entire IPL community are buzzing at full throttle as the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) get set to renew their rivalry with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Chepauk Stadium today (March 28). Both teams began their IPL 2025 campaign in style, with resounding wins over the Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their tournament openers.

As lop-sided as the numbers game might be in this storied rivalry, with CSK holding a 21-11 overall edge in IPL meetings and a 5-0 advantage on title count, the incredible fandom of both franchises makes the clashes between the sides peak drama.

RCB provided their fans with the ultimate joy of knocking CSK out of the playoffs while advancing themselves last season. However, their immediate elimination in the knockouts gave CSK fans the ammunition to return the favor.

CSK also hold the bragging rights when it comes to the head-to-head record against RCB in Chennai, with the Bengaluru-based franchise searching for their first win at Chepauk since their lone victory in 2008.

On that note, let us look at three things CSK must do right to protect their fortress and continue defeating RCB at Chepauk Stadium in this highly anticipated encounter.

3 things CSK need to do right to beat RCB in IPL 2025 clash in Chennai

#1. Continue the 'Chennai Stranglehold' on Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli has historically struggled for fluency against CSK in Chennai [Credit: Getty]

It would be stating the obvious to say that any RCB discussions start and end with their talismanic batter, Virat Kohli. The 36-year-old is the all-time leading run-scorer in IPL history (8063 runs in 253 games) and has been the crucial factor in most of RCB's wins over the years.

While his overall IPL numbers against CSK are impressive, with an average of 37.61 and a strike rate of 126.26, they suffer a considerable drop-off in Chennai. Kohli averages a reasonable 33.78 against CSK in Chennai, but his strike rate is an unimpressive 113.01 in nine innings.

A big reason for this has been the stranglehold the legendary duo of Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin have historically had on Kohli, especially on the tricky Chennai wicket. Kohli may have never been dismissed by Jadeja at Chepauk, but he has scored his runs at a woeful strike rate of under 89 against the wily left-arm spinner.

The numbers are eerily similar for Kohli against Ashwin in IPL matches in Chennai, with the batter scoring at a sub-par strike rate of 107.1 despite not being dismissed by the former India off-spinner.

Kohli's inability to score freely, let alone dominate, off the CSK spin twins has played a massive role in RCB's struggles in Chennai. With Ashwin back in the Yellow, expect his partnership with Jadeja to continue for an extended spell until Kohli is at the crease.

#2. Get through the new ball to exploit favorable middle-over matchups

Shivam Dube could single-handedly nullify the RCB spin factor [Credit: Getty]

Coming to CSK's batting side of things, they have one rule and one rule only to follow — to get through the new ball. During the build-up to the 2025 IPL season, RCB were almost unanimously raved about, boasting arguably the best new-ball bowling pace attack in the competition.

In Josh Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Yash Dayal, RCB have a trio that can easily have the opponents three down inside the powerplay. At the expense of quick scoring, the CSK top-order must prevent losing wickets inside the first six overs.

By achieving that, the home side can unleash their flurry of left-handers against a presumably weak and one-dimensional RCB spin attack. As impressive as Krunal Pandya was in the season opener, his matchup with the likes of a well-set Rachin Ravindra, big-hitting Shivam Dube, Sam Curran, and Ravindra Jadeja isn't favorable. Even the other proven spin options who could play - Suyash Sharma and Swapnil Singh - are likely to be fodder for the CSK lefties.

Thus, CSK must guard against going hell for leather in the powerplay and instead bide their time to exploit the RCB spinners' potential frailties.

#3. Cut off the head and the body will follow

Rajat Patidar's duel against the CSK spinners could determine the outcome of the contest [Credit: Getty]

Dashing right-hander Rajat Patidar took to RCB captaincy with ease during the side's 2025 IPL opening win against KKR. After marshaling his troops in style on the field, the 31-year-old scored a blistering 16-ball 34 to help RCB pull off a comfortable run-chase.

Patidar was instrumental to RCB's resurgence in the second half of IPL 2024, averaging an incredible 36.33 at a strike rate of 183.19 in seven innings. He is also renowned for his hard-hitting ability, and his natural attacking instincts could mean a make-or-break few minutes that determine the outcome of the CSK-RCB clash during his stay at the crease.

From a CSK point of view, Ashwin enjoys an excellent record against Patidar in the IPL, dismissing the batter twice while conceding only 24 runs off 25 deliveries. Meanwhile, the mystery element with Noor Ahmad should mean CSK must roll the dice with him as soon as Patidar comes to bat.

Should they remove Patidar early in the piece, the overseas trio of Phil Salt, Tim David, and Liam Livingstone will almost assuredly find the going tough on a tacky Chennai pitch with a barrage of world-class spinners turning up the heat against them.

