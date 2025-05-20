3 things CSK need to do right to beat RR in IPL 2025 match in Delhi ft. Ravindra Jadeja  

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will face Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 62nd match of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The game is scheduled for Tuesday, May 20, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Both teams have had disappointing seasons and have already been eliminated from playoff contention. Sanju Samson-led Royals sit ninth on the table with six points from 13 matches, while the Super Kings, also on six points, remain at the bottom with a couple of game in hand.

Although the outcome of this match will not affect any team's qualification chances, both teams will be looking to end their campaigns on a positive note. This article will highlight three key things CSK needs to do to secure a victory against RR in their IPL 2025 encounter in Delhi.

3 things CSK need to do right to beat RR in IPL 2025 match in Delhi

#1 Target Yashasvi Jaiswal early – Khaleel Ahmed holds the edge

In what has been a forgettable season for the Rajasthan Royals, Yashasvi Jaiswal has been one of their standout performers. The left-handed opener has been in excellent form with the bat, amassing 523 runs in 13 innings at an average of 43.58 and a strike rate of 158, including six fifties.

For the Chennai Super Kings to have a chance at victory, they will need to dismiss the in-form Jaiswal early. Khaleel Ahmed, with his strong record against the RR opener, could prove key to this. The left-arm pacer has dismissed Jaiswal twice in their past four IPL encounters, including their most recent match in Guwahati earlier this season.

Additionally, CSK should avoid bringing Ravichandran Ashwin into the powerplay, especially given how Nitish Rana targeted him earlier this season. Overall, Ashwin has conceded at an economy rate of 12.44 in the powerplay during IPL 2025. It would be better for CSK to rely on their pacers to counter the early threat from Jaiswal and Vaibhav Suryavanshi.

#2 Stick with Ravindra Jadeja at No. 4

Chennai Super Kings' batting lineup has struggled for consistency this season, prompting the management to experiment with different combinations and batting positions. One move that has recently paid off is the promotion of Ravindra Jadeja to the No. 4 spot.

In IPL 2025, the 36-year-old has played 12 matches, scoring 279 runs at an average of 34.87 and a strike rate of 140.20. Notably, in the last six games, Jadeja has batted at No. 4 on five occasions, making a strong impact with 175 runs at an average of 58.33 and a strike rate of 145.83. This includes two half-centuries, with a highest score of an unbeaten 77 off 45 balls against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Given his recent success in that role, CSK would be wise to continue deploying Jadeja at No. 4. His presence can provide much-needed stability in the middle order, allowing young talents like Urvil Patel and Dewald Brevis to play their natural attacking game around him.

#3 Bring Noor Ahmad to bowl early if RR’s in-form opening pair starts aggressively

Rajasthan Royals' openers, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Suryavanshi, have been in outstanding form over the last six matches, amassing 385 runs at an average of 64.17 and an impressive strike rate of 206.99.

Although Khaleel Ahmed has a good track record against Jaiswal, if the openers get off to a flying start, it would be prudent for CSK to introduce their most effective bowler, Noor Ahmad, early in the innings.

The Afghan spinner currently sits second on the Purple Cap list with 20 wickets in 12 matches, just behind Prasidh Krishna (21). Although traditionally used outside the powerplay, with 15 of his wickets coming in the middle overs, Noor could be deployed earlier if CSK’s pacers come under fire.

A proactive move from MS Dhoni to bring him on early could help break the opening stand and swing momentum in CSK's favor.

