3 things DC need to do right to beat RR in IPL 2024 clash in Delhi

The 56th match of IPL 2024 will take place tonight between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Having suffered a defeat against the Royals in Jaipur earlier this season, the Capitals will be out for revenge tonight on home turf.

Speaking of the previous meeting between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024, the Royals scored 185/5 in 20 overs, thanks to an unbeaten 84-run knock from Riyan Parag. The Capitals took three early wickets, but Parag's half-ton ensured that the Royals finished with a 180+ score on the board.

In reply, the Delhi Capitals managed 173/5 in 20 overs. David Warner and Tristan Stubbs hit quickfire forties, but skipper Rishabh Pant failed to get going. Pant's 26-ball 28 slowed down DC's innings, eventually resulting in the team's 12-run defeat.

Before the reverse fixture between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals gets underway in IPL 2024, here's a list of three things which DC need to do right to beat RR tonight.

#1 Delhi Capitals bowlers must not allow the Rajasthan Royals batters to take momentum in the middle overs

Delhi Capitals have one of the strongest bowling units in IPL 2024. Last month, the Capitals visited the Narendra Modi Stadium and bowled out the Gujarat Titans for just 88 runs in the first innings. It was a combined team effort from the DC bowlers.

The Capitals could have done the same thing at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium as well, but they allowed Riyan Parag and Ravichandran Ashwin to build a 54-run fourth-wicket partnership. DC had dismissed Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson and Yashasvi Jaiswal, with the scoreboard reading 36/3 after 7.2 overs.

Expand Tweet

However, Parag, Ashwin and then Dhruv Jurel took the momentum away from the Capitals. DC should improve their bowling in the middle overs tonight and aim for wickets.

#2 Delhi Capitals should think of promoting Tristan Stubbs in IPL 2024

Tristan Stubbs has been one of the best batters for the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024. The South African star was not out on 44 off 23 in the last match against the Rajasthan Royals. Many fans felt that Stubbs could have won the game for DC if he came out to bat higher.

Even in the previous match against the Kolkata Knight Riders, Stubbs came out to bat at seven below Axar Patel and Abishek Porel. Considering that Stubbs has scored runs consistently for DC, he should be allotted a higher batting position.

#3 DC must use Axar Patel wisely in this IPL 2024 match

The Arun Jaitley Stadium will host the match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals. Last month, this venue hosted a game between DC and Gujarat Titans, where Axar Patel got to bowl just three overs for the home side despite having the second-lowest economy rate.

Expand Tweet

After that, in the match against Mumbai Indians, Patel got to bowl only two overs. The left-arm spinner bowled an economical spell of 1/21 in four overs when DC battled RR earlier in IPL 2024. They must use him in a better way so that he can complete his quota of overs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback