3 things GT need to do right to beat MI in IPL 2025 match in Mumbai ft. Kagiso Rabada 

The Gujarat Titans (GT) have a massive clash ahead of them in their pursuit of a top-two spot in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The Shubman Gill-led side will face the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday, May 6.

Ad

MI are currently on a six-match unbeaten run, and have looked more threatening with each passing contest. GT, on the other hand, recovered from the Vaibhav Suryavanshi blitz by putting a trademark clinical display against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at home.

In a contest that could have some major implications on GT's campaign, they will have to be at their absolute best to walk away with two points from MI's fortress.

Ad

Trending

On that note, let us take a look at three things GT need to do right to beat MI in the IPL 2025 match in Mumbai.

#1 Kagiso Rabada needs to come into the playing XI straightaway

Kagiso Rabada's availability comes at the perfect time for GT in IPL 2025. With the business end of the tournament coming up and GT in contention for a top-two spot, they need wins in nearly all of their remaining matches.

Ad

Although GT have made it work with Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna performing quite well, the experience and skillset Rabada brings just adds another layer to the already impressive pace bowling unit. His ability to bowl across all phases of the game makes him a massive asset for skipper Shubman Gill.

It is clear that Rabada has to come in the playing XI straightaway as GT could use Rabada's pace and ability to hit the deck hard on the red-soil Wankhede surface. Plus, he also has an excellent match-up record against Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav. He had dismissed Hardik Pandya in the reverse fixture as well.

Ad

If Rabada comes in as a straight swap for Gerald Coetzee, it might be a bit harsh on the latter, who had a solid franchise debut recently, and has had experience playing at the Wankhede.

But GT can also explore the option of playing both of them if they have confidence in their existing batting setup, since Coetzee can retain his spot while Kagiso Rabada replaces Ishant Sharma in the playing XI.

Ad

#2 GT middle-order will have to step up and they need Sherfane Rutherford for that

Throughout the tournament, opposition teams have been attempting to breach the GT top three to expose the middle order. So far, no team has succeeded since one of the top three batters has always gone on to score a fifty.

But, this might just be the match where GT's middle-order cannot afford to relax. Playing in MI's home ground against a formidable pace trio, this comes across as the biggest test for the GT top three of Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, and Jos Buttler.

Ad

GT currently have Washington Sundar, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia as their middle order, which works fine, when the majority of the overs have already been played. But, this particular combination lacks a proper middle-order batter like Sherfane Rutherford.

The Caribbean international was absent for a brief while, where GT handed a debut to Karim Janat against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Jaipur. But he was part of the impact sub-list in the team's recent home win over the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Ad

The left-handed batter may force Hardik Pandya to rely more on Will Jacks, rather than his trusted frontline options, Mitchell Santner or Karn Sharma.

#3 Don't leave R Sai Kishore hanging - either use him or drop him

R Sai Kishore's case has been puzzling, to say the least, in IPL 2025. The left-arm spinner bowled his full quota of overs in each of GT's four matches, picked up eight wickets, and was revered as the best finger spinner of the tournament. But since then, he has bowled only 9.5 overs in six matches.

Ad

In the last match against SRH, he bowled four balls, that too because Ishant Sharma had to leave his over midway due to an injury. Shubman Gill has been hesitant in using the left-arm spinner against left-handed batters,

The MI middle order is dominated by Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Verma, two batters against whom Sai Kishore is unlikely to be pitted against. Furthermore, Gill is likely to be tempted by his other spin options - Washington Sundar and Rashid Khan, for the MI middle order.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Nair . Know More