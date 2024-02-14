3 things IPL can learn from SA20 2024

Franchise competitions around the world have been multiplying at a scary rate, meaning that quality invariably gets diluted. With the likes of the Big Bash League (BBL) struggling to keep up, the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the SA20 league have managed to establish themselves as arguably the two biggest domestic T20 tournaments in the world.

The IPL is still the clear frontrunner, but the common ownership between it and the SA20 means that South Africa's new product isn't far behind. Boasting some of the best players in the world, the SA20 league recently completed its second edition and has been a commercial success.

The IPL has been around longer, but that doesn't mean that it does everything better than its South African counterpart. There are a few pages in the SA20 book that the IPL will do well to read.

Here are three things the IPL can learn from SA20 2024.

#3 The SA20 made an effort to incorporate other sporting personalities on their broadcast

A consistent feature of the SA20 broadcast was the emphasis on sideline interviews and interesting sporting segments while the cricket matches were taking place. Eminent personalities from various sports engaged in chats, with an eye on promoting and connecting their pursuits to cricket.

For example, 2007 Rugby World Cup winner Butch James and his Springboks teammate Brent Russell were among those who were in attendance and interviewed on the sidelines of the SA20 league. James even spoke in glowing terms about the franchise competition and compared it to the IPL:

“It’s been amazing. I think last season really did set the bar and this year they’re somehow exceeding it. The opening few games have been outstanding and I think they’re doing a wonderful job. We all look to the IPL, but I think the SA20 is right behind it chasing it down.”

Cricket figures were interviewed regularly as well, resulting in a productive viewing experience. This is a sight that is rare in a league like the IPL, save for the odd appearance here and there. If the Indian league can conduct more interviews to shine a light on sporting heroes from the country, it will go a long way in making an impact.

#2 Segments such as 'The Couch' made the commentary and coverage pleasant

Expand Tweet

Commentary in the sport of cricket arguably isn't at its best right now, with plenty of criticism aimed at certain former players for their lack of insight and questionable tone of calling the action. In the SA20 2024, though, it was relatively pleasant.

Segments such as 'The Couch', which generally featured two commentators calling the game from the grassbanks instead of the media box, added a layer of personality to the broadcast. The commentators who were chosen for the league were also knowledgable.

In contrast, the IPL commentary panel is often dull and doesn't have much insight to offer to the viewers. Having different segments to keep things interesting is something the Indian franchise league can learn from its South African sister.

#1 The SA20 catching competition provided unlimited entertainment

Expand Tweet

In a bid to keep the crowd invested throughout, the SA20's main sponsor Betway introduced a catching competition. Those in the crowd who plucked a one-handed stunner were handed a sizeable life-changing amount, although the figure did reduce each time another catch was held.

Nevertheless, the incentive meant that there was ample focus on each time a ball was hit into the crowd, keeping both digital viewers and spectators on the ground hooked. There were several notable reactions ranging from agony to ecstacy as catches were spilled and others were snaffled out of thin air.

The practical feasability of this in Indian stadiums is yet to be ascertained, but there are surely other ways to keep the crowd engaged in the IPL. And given the amount of money that comes through the tournament from the sponsors, it shouldn't be tough to offer a substantial financial incentive to those present on the ground.

Either way, something like this would be an excellent addition to an already gripping league.

