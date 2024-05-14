3 things LSG need to do right to beat DC in IPL 2024 clash in Delhi

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will look to return to winning ways after a couple of demoralizing defeats in the last two matches. With their home leg of the campaign concluded, the KL Rahul-led side are scheduled to face the Delhi Capitals (DC) next at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday, May 14.

LSG are still alive in the race for the playoffs with 12 points from as many matches, but their recent heavy defeats have seen the NRR take a serious hit. With a difference of -0.769, LSG have an uphill task ahead of them to ensure they qualify for the playoffs third time in a row.

The trouble for LSG is unfortunately not limited to the field, as there is immense unrest off the field as well. The animated discussion between franchise owner and captain - Sanjiv Goenka and KL Rahul, has been widely documented over the course of last week. Although LSG's coaching staff have downplayed the entire incident, it may have an impact on the remainder of the campaign.

DC are also on the brink of elimination after their tame defeat against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) recently. However, they will be bolstered by Rishabh Pant's return and the fact that it is their last league match of the season, that too at home.

On that note, let us take a look at three things LSG need to do right to beat DC in the IPL 2024 clash in Delhi.

#1 Intent from the word go

LSG's batting unit has shown flashes of brilliance, but have been devoid of any consistency. More than consistency, their lack of hunger at the top has been baffling. The franchise are the second-lowest-scoring team in the powerplay, and their numbers in the middle overs and death overs are also far from intimidating.

With Delhi's surface vastly improved from batting when compared to previous editions, LSG have the license to go hard from the top. The desire to improve their NRR is yet another incentive. LSG will have to take some calculated risks and hope that the explosive batting unit on paper clicks on the field as well.

A strong foundation from KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock will go a long way, as the likes of Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, and Ayush Badoni can capitalize on it. However, if they are shaky and tentative to begin with, then the lower order will have too much to do, much like their recent outing against SRH.

#2 Contain DC's top order to avoid a SRH repeat

LSG have had to cope with two of the most explosive top-order units in the IPL across back-to-back matches. Their crippled bowling unit has had no chance against the likes of Phil Salt, Sunil Narine, Travis Head, and Abhishek Sharma. There is no respite for the franchise, as they are set to come up against Jake Fraser-McGurk, who has already shown what he is capable of in the reverse fixture in Lucknow last month.

If LSG go blindly without a bowling plan, then they could be subjected to a continuation of what Head and Sharma did to them recently. DC have enough firepower in their arsenal to demolish LSG even if Fraser-McGurk fails to fire, but the young Australian remains the biggest threat.

Recently, the Rajasthan Royals (RR) came up with a plan against Fraser-McGurk. Trent Boult was able to quieten him, for a while, with the around-the-wicket angle, targetting the batter's body, not giving him any room to free his arms. LSG can perhaps employ a similar approach with Naveen-ul-Haq's naturally incoming delivery angle. As with everything, the execution is paramount and any sort of error in either line or length is bound to be punished by the explosive opener.

#3 Trap Rishabh Pant with spinners

LSG will also bring the spinners into play, particularly Ravi Bishnoi against DC's left-handed batters. The leg-spinner, with a penchant for googlies, has kept Rishabh Pant quiet in the past, conceding only 54 runs off 47 deliveries and also dismissing him twice. He is the biggest trump card LSG have against the DC skipper and claimed the prized scalp in the reverse fixture as well.

Rishabh Pant has had his issues with spin bowling throughout the tournament, which has been brought up several times already, especially in comparison to his wicket-keeper rival Sanju Samson's exploits against the tweakers. The left-handed batter has been sluggish and tentative at best to spinners, striking it at just 114.91.

Krunal Pandya, despite not being the ideal match-up to Pant as a left-arm spinner, has managed to dismiss Pant thrice in the past across 10 outings. The wicket-keeper batter, however, has scored 70 runs off just 38 deliveries at a strike rate of 184.21, which is quite uncharacteristic for the left-arm spinner, renowned for his defensive bowling.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback