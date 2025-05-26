 3 things MI need to do right to beat PBKS in IPL 2025 match ft. Mitchell Santner 

Ad

The Mumbai Indians (MI) have a serious shot of finishing in the top two and earn a place in Qualifier 1 if they secure a win over the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their last Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 league stage match. The clash is set to be played at a neutral venue in the form of the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Monday, May 26.

MI are placed fourth on the points table with 16 points, with a vastly superior net run-rate. While their playoffs rivals GT, RCB, and PBKS have slid off late, the five-time winners, aligning with their reputation, are on the rise. A narrow loss against Gujarat Titans (GT) prior to the enforced break is the sole blemish on their recent record which includes a prolific winning streak.

With some major names set to leave for international duty ahead of the playoffs, MI will be on the lookout to continue the momentum. On that note, let us take a look at three things MI need to do right to beat PBKS in the IPL 2025 match.

#1 Be wary of Josh Inglis' counter-attacks

PBKS have recorded over 190 runs for five matches in a row now, a streak that began with the washed-out clash against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Their prolific opening combination, Shreyas Iyer's act in the middle, and depth in the form of all-rounders have all played a role in that.

But, in recent matches, PBKS have sprung up a surprise by sending in Josh Inglis at No.3, and pushing Shreyas Iyer down to No.4. The ploy has worked wonders as the Australian wicket-keeper batter has made the most of the powerplay with explosive cameos that has been an injection of momentum in some ways, from where 200 is more or less inevitable.

In his last two appearances, Inglis has smashed a combined 62 runs off just 26 deliveries at a strike rate of 238. He has been belligerent against pace and has got the game against spin, too.

MI have the potential to negate the Inglis threat with the kind of pace attack that they have, and especially if they find some early movement. Dismissing Inglis early would mean that the middle-order would be exposed early, and that is something that PBKS would not want, despite the sheer depth they have.

#2 Use Mitchell Santner to curb Shreyas Iyer

The PBKS skipper has a dominant record against the MI pacers and Karn Sharma. The one MI bowler against whom he has struggled is left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner. Iyer has scored only 45 runs off 44 balls at a strike rate of 102.27 across eight outings against him, while also losing his wicket once.

The New Zealand spinner had kept Iyer in check during both the matches in the 2025 Champions Trophy, and had even dismissed him in the final.

Santner, who was out for a brief while due to an injury, returned to action in style with a match-winning spell of 3-11 against the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Wankhede Stadium recently.

Iyer, who had not been dismissed against spin for 12 successive matches, a streak that began in IPL 2024, has now been outsmarted by spinners for three matches in a row. The likes of Riyan Parag, Digvesh Rathi, and Kuldeep Yadav have taken his wicket in recent matches.

#3 Tilak Varma should come in at No.3

Tilak Varma is the sole element that is slightly out of order in a well-oiled batting unit that is firing on all cylinders. The left-handed batter has had a lot of scratchy knocks this season, including during the recent clash against the Delhi Capitals (DC), where he scored a run-a-ball 27.

Although he is more than a decent player against spin, starting off against them has been a tough ask for him this season. Just taking the knock against DC as an example, coming in at No.5, he was up against Vipraj Nigam and Kuldeep Yadav straightaway and scored just eight runs off his first 11 deliveries.

Usually, he dominates such match-ups, and it has been an ideal role for him. But, it is just not working out so far. He had a strike rate of 156.64 against spin last season, and that figure has dropped down to 130 for this campaign.

Given that Will Jacks, the incumbent No.3, is set to depart for England after the clash against PBKS and will be unavailable for the playoffs, it could be an opportunity to promote Varma up the order.

He has largely been playing at No.3 in international colors, and a chance to start his innings in the powerplay against could benefit him, since he might have to play such a role in the playoffs anyway in Jacks' absence.

